Diablo Immortal released last week, and fans have now had a few days to get a feel for what the free-to-play game has to offer. While Diablo fans have been happy with some parts of the game, Blizzard Entertainment has seen a lot of backlash over the last few days over the pay-to-win elements. According to reporting from Bellular News, (via Game Rant) it costs $110,000 to fully gear up one character. That's a ridiculous amount of money, and it's led to a lot of frustration for long-time fans of the Diablo franchise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO