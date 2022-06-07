Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Seward, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERMAN...SOUTHEASTERN DALLAM...MOORE AND NORTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES At 928 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Dumas, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Dumas, Cactus and Four Way. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

DALLAM COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO