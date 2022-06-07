ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

GOP candidate Robby Starbuck back on 5th Congressional District ballot

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LsyKl_0g2i1STM00

After going through the court process, GOP contender Robby Starbuck is back on the ballot for the 5th District Congressional race.

Starbuck filed suit to have his name added back for the August primary after the Tennessee GOP removed initially removed his name, saying he didn't meet their standards for Republican candidacy.

"I can’t thank the judge enough for having a judicial compass that pointed him toward justice for the people in our case," Starbuck said in a statement. The underhanded, secret plot to remove the people’s choice in favor of controllable career politicians like Andy Ogles and Beth Harwell has failed. I’ll never forget the cowardly way folks like them supported this illegal action, and in doing so, supported disenfranchising our own voters."

The seat — held by now retiring Democrat Jim Cooper — has caused a stir in political circles after the Tennessee legislature redrew the lines for the district, which includes a portion of Nashville. As it stands now, the map carves Davidson County's current District 5 into three different districts.

The new District 5 takes shape with six counties: south Davidson, east Williamson, west Wilson, pieces of Lewis, parts of Maury and a slice of Marshall County.

Voters can choose a candidate on the primary ballot in August.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

