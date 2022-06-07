Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Decatur; Graham; Norton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Norton, southeastern Decatur and northwestern Graham Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 954 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Jennings, or 13 miles southeast of Oberlin, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Clayton around 1005 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Edmond. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

DECATUR COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO