Padres lose to Mets 11-5

The Padres lost 11-5 to the Mets on Monday in a game that started off on the wrong foot. Blake Snell allowed 3 runs in the first inning on two singles and three walks, including one with the bases loaded. Snell would last just 4 innings, allowing 7 hits, 3 walks and 5 runs scored (4 earned). The Padres pulled to within 2 runs in the bottom of the 8th thanks to a 3-run homer from Luke Voit, but the Mets responded with 4 runs in the top of the 9th to put the game well out of reach. Mets 3B Eduardo Escobar hit for the cycle, which was the 11th in Mets history. Game 2 between the Padres and Mets will be Tuesday night at 6:40.

Download the Audacy app today!

https://go.audacy.com/973thefansd/download