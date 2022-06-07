ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres lose to Mets 11-5

The Padres lost 11-5 to the Mets on Monday in a game that started off on the wrong foot. Blake Snell allowed 3 runs in the first inning on two singles and three walks, including one with the bases loaded. Snell would last just 4 innings, allowing 7 hits, 3 walks and 5 runs scored (4 earned). The Padres pulled to within 2 runs in the bottom of the 8th thanks to a 3-run homer from Luke Voit, but the Mets responded with 4 runs in the top of the 9th to put the game well out of reach. Mets 3B Eduardo Escobar hit for the cycle, which was the 11th in Mets history. Game 2 between the Padres and Mets will be Tuesday night at 6:40.

FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Yankees, Mets make New York the king of baseball

We are one-third of the way through the Major League Baseball season, and we're getting a good read on which teams are real and which teams were pretenders. We even got our first managerial firing of the season, with Joe Girardi surprisingly getting the ax. Possibly as a result, the Phillies have gone on a tear and haven’t lost since.
MLB
FOX Sports

Mets play the Padres after Escobar hit for the cycle

LINE: Padres -126, Mets +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the San Diego Padres after Eduardo Escobar hit for the cycle against the Padres on Monday. San Diego has a 33-22 record overall and a 13-11 record at home. The Padres have the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Nick Plummer starting in Mets' Tuesday lineup against Padres

New York Mets outfielder Nick Plummer is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Plummer will hit in the designated hitting spot after Pete Alonso was aligned at first base and J.D. Davis was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Yu Darvish, our models project Plummer to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jose Azocar sitting for Padres on Monday

San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Azocar is being replaced in right field by Nomar Mazara versus Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. In 76 plate appearances this season, Azocar has a .275 batting average with a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
All sports news from San Diego, including the Padres and more.

