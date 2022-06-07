ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Burger King: Uproar on social media as fast-food chain ‘totally misses the mark’ in new Pride month ad

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9i9r_0g2i13jg00

Burger King Austria ’s new Pride month ad has upset many people on social media.

Last week, the hamburger fast-food chain unveiled a “Pride whopper”, which consists of the same normal hamburger sandwich, but with “two equal buns,” which means a person can get it with either two top halves or two bottom halves.

The campaign is running only in Austria until 20 June, but has attracted the attention of people from all over the world, who think Burger King has “totally missed the mark on this one”.

“Burger King Austria made a Pride burger that’s either two tops or two bottoms… what in straight hell?” Netflix’s Jarett Wieselman wrote on Twitter.

Author Brigitte Gabriel added: “Burger King has introduced a new ‘Pride Whopper’ where you can order it with two tops or two bottoms of buns. What a strange advertisement. I’ll take my Whopper with a regular bun because ordering fast food doesn’t need to be a political statement for me.”

One more person wrote: “Burger King could have taken advantage of pride month to give us Pretty Pattie’s but they decided to stoop to stale sex jokes instead.”

On Burger King Austria’s Instagram post, many people have commented asking the company whether they’re donating proceeds from this new campaign.

“What about the proceeds? One day into pride month and already exhausted,” one person wrote.

Another person commented: “As a gay person, no.”

A person from the US added: “Even though this is only available in Austria, and even though I’m all for folks living whatever lifestyle they choose, I really DO NOT want my food sexualised. Is that ok? Can we draw a line?”

This isn’t Burger King’s first pride campaign. In 2014, the company was selling a “Proud Whopper” in San Francisco as part of Pride Month.

It consisted of a burger in rainbow wrapping bearing the oddly juxtaposing tagline: “We’re all the same on the inside.”

June is Pride Month , dedicated to the celebration of LGBT+ culture, history, and activism. Traditionally, Pride Month has been marked by worldwide parades and lively performances to celebrate gay, lesbian, and trans culture.

It reflects the ongoing fight against discrimination and injustice towards the LGBT+ community.

Comments / 16

Andrea Patterson
2d ago

Celebrate us so we can complain about your efforts to do so. Are you psychos ever happy?

Reply(2)
11
Related
shefinds

OMG! A Major Bombshell Was Just Dropped About McDonald’s Burgers In Court

It’s no secret that advertising is frequently deceptive. After all, ads are meant to sell you a product, and reality is rarely enticing enough to convince you to pull out your wallet. This is especially true when it comes to fast food items. Justin Chimienti realized this when he bought a McDonald’s Big Mac and a Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger only to find that the burgers were significantly smaller than he had been led to believe. That’s why he’s suing these chain restaurants.
DoYouRemember?

A McDonald’s Employee Advises Customers To Buy 20 Nuggets Every Time They Order

A man presumed to be McDonald’s employee has shown the general public how to get the newly made chicken nuggets when ordering from McDonald’s. This is one of the many problems encountered by customers daily. Using his TikTok account @nicaraguanjesu, the faceless worker displayed footage of the heat boxes used in the kitchen of a McDonald’s restaurant which was full of nuggets.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Removes Controversial Item

McDonald's U.K. removed the Chilli Cheese Bites, an item unfamiliar to American fans, from its menu last month. The Chilli Cheese Bites had their devoted fans, but they were also at the center of a viral Facebook post. In March, Burger King U.K. made fun of McDonald's U.K. for adding it to their menu, 15 years after Burger King U.K. began offering a very similar menu item.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brigitte Gabriel
Mashed

The Real Reason These Chocolate Candies Were Discontinued

If nothing is forever, then what makes candy the exception? Well, it's actually not a deviation from the norm since the very nature of human existence dictates all things must end. Philosophy aside, this notion holds true in the world of sweet snacks. Clearly, despite the near-monolithic presence of candy...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Gross Things You Should Know About KFC

Though it ranks as one of the most popular fast food brands in the world, KFC has had its share of gross moments. It's a well-documented legacy, in fact. There are bound to be some nasty happenings from time to time when you operate over 25,000 locations worldwide. None of the various scandals KFC has experienced throughout their decades on the dining scene has permanently marred its reputation, though some have made a memorable impression. Parent company Yum! has also taken plenty of hits from its other companies, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. If you're going to serve fast food to millions of people all around the globe, things are bound to get a little disgusting from time to time.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Fast Food#Food Chain#Food Drink#Burger King Austria
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after ‘Napalm Girl,’ myths distort the reality behind a horrific photo of the Vietnam War and exaggerate its impact

The “Napalm Girl” photograph of terror-stricken Vietnamese children fleeing an errant aerial attack on their village, taken 50 years ago this month, has rightly been called “a picture that doesn’t rest.” It is one of those exceptional visual artifacts that draws attention and even controversy years after it was made. In May 2022, for example, Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the image, and the photo’s central figure, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, made news at the Vatican as they presented a poster-size reproduction of the prize-winning image to Pope Francis, who has emphasized the evils of warfare. In 2016, Facebook...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Woman sparks horror after sharing what a $4,000-a-month apartment in New York City looks like

A woman has sparked outrage and horror after revealing the small size of an apartment she toured in New York City, which was charging $4,000 a month in rent.In a recent video posted to TikTok, Charlotte, @charlottesaround, could be seen entering an apartment. When she opened the door, however, it hit the stove as she walked in, with the TikToker then documenting the cramped layout of the home.“Reality of NYC apartment hunting and the absurd prices,” the text over the video reads. “Imagine paying $4,000 per month to get whacked with the door anytime you use the stove and someone...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
MarketRealist

Elon Musk's New Girlfriend Natasha Bassett Has Built Her Own Net Worth

Elon Musk has a new girlfriend. Musk was recently seen having lunch at a French hotel with Australian actress Natasha Bassett. Although only 27-years-old, Bassett has already earned a net worth in the millions. Article continues below advertisement. Natasha Bassett. Actress. Net worth: Over $2 Million. Natasha Bassett is an...
shefinds

Former McDonald’s Employees Offer Warnings To Customers

When you think of McDonald’s and other fast food restaurants, “healthy” and “sanitary” are probably not two of the first words that pop into your head. Just as you probably aren’t eating a Big Mac for your heart health, you likely don’t expect the restaurant to be completely spotless. However, it’s still enlightening to hear about the sanitation process from employees. Some of the things that go on behind the scenes may surprise you.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

The Independent

687K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy