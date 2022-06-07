ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

I Hate The Homies Podcast”Lets Get Back To The Jokes” | Episode 3

By I Hate The Homies
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpN3x_0g2i0u1n00

The NBA Finals are here and the homies get right into games 1 and 2. Is it too early to crown a champion? Then we segue into the controversy surrounding comedians Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley. Is Mo being exposed?  LeBron makes history as the first active NBA player to become a Billionaire not is he better than Jordan? Who won in the breakup, Michael B. Jordan or Lori Harvey, and more.


This week’s “I Hate The Homies” Podcast is brought to you by our friends at McDonald’s, featuring their hot and juicy Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese. Made when you order and worth pulling up for. Real burger experts know exactly what they’re getting when they pull up to the McDonald’s drive-thru: a Double QPC.

Get a drip that’s as fire as your drip when you order a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese at McDonald’s. Oh, and get a free medium fry and drink when get your Double QPC in the McDonald’s app. Extra napkins on us.

Make sure you rate, like and subscribe to the I Hate The Homies Podcast and follow us on Instagram at:

@IHateTheHomies

@2Trillion

@RockTHolla

@DavidRobinsonAlso

Related
thesource.com

Mo’Nique Responds to D.L. Hughley and Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

It is unclear when the feud between D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique will end. Over the weekend, the two took to social media to show their contracts to prove who was supposed to be the headliner at the comedy show in Detroit. On Tuesday, D.L. took to his radio show to clear the air, calling Mo’Nique an “occupational hazard” and saying that he was warned about Mo’Nique but decided to give her a chance to grace the stage.
rolling out

Mo’Nique shows alleged receipts to prove that D.L. Hughley lied to her (photos)

The war between comedians Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley is growing in intensity and nastiness as they both posted alleged contract agreements on Instagram. Mo’Nique initiated the public conflict when she blasted him during a comedy concert in Detroit on Saturday, May 29, 2022, that included some vulgar jokes about Hughley’s wife. She raged that Hughley and his people had arranged a contractual agreement whereby she was named as the headliner of the show, and therefore would appear last. When the order of the comedians was allegedly changed, Mo’Nique went volcanic on Hughley and accused him of violating the contract.
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Shuts Down Mo'Nique's Receipts: "Stop The Cap!!"

Just when we thought that Mo'Nique might've had enough proof to win her online feud with D.L. Hughley, the 59-year-old went above and beyond to show that he had the rightful headlining spot during a recent event that saw them both performing. In response to Mo'Nique's lengthy reply to his...
hotnewhiphop.com

Steve Harvey Reacts To Mo'Nique: "Clearly, I'm Not Your Problem"

What seemed to have been an argument ignited by a comedy show contract dispute looks to now have been a plotted attempt by Mo'Nique to get back at D.L. Hughley and Steve Harvey. Last weekend, Mo'Nique took to a Detroit stage to complain about Hughley and Harvey, eviscerating both of her peers by making explicit statements about them in front of the crowd.
OK! Magazine

'Awkward'! Wendy Williams' Staffers Conflicted About How To End Embattled Host's Talk Show: Source

Wendy Williams' eponymous talk show is coming to an end soon — and staffers need to get on the same page about how to go out with a bang. While some of The Wendy Williams Show staff want to show their respect to the embattled host, others are ready for replacement host Sherri Shepherd to take the reins. "There’s talk [of how to say goodbye] and a lot of people on staff feel like there should be a tribute to [Wendy] or some kind of farewell," said a source to Page Six, given that "It’s her show and she’s not...
Daily Mail

The View hosts reunite after 25 years! Original stars Joy Behar, Meredith Viera, Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos join forces for talk show anniversary special

It's been 25 years since The View debuted on ABC and changed the daytime television landscape. The original hosts of the talk show, Joy Behar, 79, Meredith Viera, 68, Star Jones, 60, and Debbie Matenopoulos, 47, have reunited to participate in the 25th anniversary special filmed this week. After taping...
Primetimer

Original View Hosts Reveal Their Biggest Regret: 'We Stopped Being Totally Honest With Each Other'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The View brought the nostalgia Thursday morning as original co-hosts Joy Behar, Star Jones, Meredith Vieira, and Debbie Matenopoulos reunited to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary. Only Barbara Walters was absent as the ladies gathered at the Essex House in New York City, where they did their first chemistry test in 1997, to reminisce on their first auditions, the show's success, and even their biggest regrets.
Complex

D.L. Hughley’s Daughter Calls Out Mo’Nique After War of Words Gets Personal

D.L. Hughley’s daughter Ryan Nicole Shepard has decided to speak up after the ongoing feud between her father and Mo’Nique got personal. Shepard penned a lengthy message for Mo’Nique where she voiced her displeasure towards the comedian for including her mother and younger sister in their public spat. “Out of all things you could have legitimately said about my dad, if that’s the route you wanted to take, you chose to be deliberately mean and hurtful to two Black women who have nothing to do with this conversation,” she wrote. “Using my mama and my sister to show people my father’s character only shows how little mental stability, dignity, morality and respect you have not only for yourself but other Black women.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Hulu Drops "MIKE" Trailer For Upcoming Mike Tyson Series: WATCH

The story of Mike Tyson's rise and reign has been told and retold for decades, but it's Hulu's turn to share their feature about the sports giant. The ups and downs of Tyson's career, personal life, and legal troubles often read like a story crafted in fiction, but the boxing legend has confirmed these tales in his repeated, candid interviews, as well as on his podcast.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Match in Head-to-Toe Burberry Outfits for Golf Outing

Expectant mama Brittany Mahomes is an undeniable admirer of Burberry. She’s dressed her adorable daughter, Sterling — who she shares with husband Patrick Mahomes — in the designer label on more than one occasion. Brittany decided to copy her little girl as they stepped out for ‘The Match’ charity golf outing in Las Vegas on June 1, where the mommy-daughter duo wore head-to-toe Burberry outfits while supporting her hubby.
