ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

Tulare business working to recover after 3 break-ins in 2 weeks

By Jennifer Ortega
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TI92e_0g2hzm9200

TULARE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A business in downtown Tulare is asking for the community’s help after it was broken into three times in the span of nearly two weeks.

The break-ins happened at the Deli Delicious on J Street.

Surveillance video from inside the business shows a suspect breaking into the business around 3:30 in the morning.

Gina Vigil, the Director of Marketing of Deli Delicious, says all three break-ins happened between 3:00 and 5:00 a.m. on a Friday or Saturday, with the latest on June 4th.

Video shows the suspect behind the counter wearing a dark jacket with a hood, scrambling to find the register, and then taking off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8Lhr_0g2hzm9200
Windows at the Deli Delicious were boarded up following the break-ins.

“It’s unfortunate, it’s a sign of what’s going on right now in our area and it’s hitting our local business even harder because were trying to work within trying times of rising costs with food costs and everything else and this just puts further hardship on our business,” said Gina Vigil.

Businesses nearby like the gas station across the street say they’re not taking any chances with their registers.

“We hide it, take it out, and leave the drawer open, now if they do come in they see it and they just leave it alone because there’s nothing there,” said Leif Harrington.

If you have any information that can help in this case or recognize the suspect in the video, call Tulare Police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 3

mary
1d ago

that's because tulare allows people to walk around at all hours.if we had a crew few it would stop some of this the burglaries the fires and start cleaning up the homeless encampments. homes have trash all over. cars parked in road for years lets clean up our city.its embarrassing 😳 only clean area is outlet mall and new subdivisions and gated communities.i know covid hit but now get criminals to clean up there encampments.its redicilous.make your own laws .put criminals away NO REVOLVING DOOR

Reply(2)
2
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Family displaced after Visalia apartment fire

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family was displaced by an apartment fire in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department On Wednesday, around 2:59 p.m., the Visalia Fire Department says they responded to an apartment fire on the 600 block of East Houston Avenue. When they arrived, fire officials say a two-story complex was on […]
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Arrest made in Oildale double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested in connection to the killing of two people in Oildale Tuesday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The man is Guadalupe Mojica, 80, of Bakersfield, according KCSO. He was arrested at the GET Bus station on Chester Avenue and was in possession of a loaded […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in car crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a 71-year-old man who was killed in a head-on crash near Selma on Tuesday night. Around 8:00 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol were called out to the intersection of DeWolf and Floral avenues for a report of a crash involving an SUV and a truck. […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulare, CA
Tulare, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Fire destroys vacant building in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a fire that destroyed a vacant commercial building on Wednesday night. Around 7:00 p.m., firefighters from the Fresno Fire Department were called out to the area of Clark and Tyler avenues for a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

80-year-old man arrested in connection to double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tonight we’re following up on a double homicide at the California Veteran’s Assistance Foundation in Oildale. Guadalupe Mojica an 80-year-old man was arrested on two counts of first degree murder in connection with this investigation. He was arrested at the GET Bus station on Chester Avenue. Just before 9am Tuesday, staff at […]
OILDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#J Street#Tulare Police#Nexstar Media Inc
L.A. Weekly

Dale Black Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Parkview Avenue [Fresno, CA]

60-Year Old Man Dies in Traffic Accident on Belmont Avenue. On June 6th, a hit-and-run accident occurred near Belmont and Parkview Avenues. Furthermore, the crash occurred at around 1:30 a.m. when 60-year-old Black was struck by an unknown vehicle. First responders arrived and pronounced Dale Black dead at the scene.
FRESNO, CA
crimevoice.com

Visalia Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting into Home

Originally published as a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “Just after midnight, TCSO Deputies were were called to a home in the 32600 block of Grandview in Visalia for a report of someone shooting into a home. When they arrived, Deputies identified 29-year-old Oscar Garcia of Visalia as...
VISALIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Passenger Killed in Car Crash on South Avenue [Fresno, CA]

FRESNO, CA (June 8, 2022) – On Monday, a car crash on South Avenue took the life of a passenger and injured several others, police said. According to the report, officers responded to the incident around 5:00 p.m. in the area of South and Cherry Avenues. Upon arrival, they...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Woman injured in crash that closed Grapevine Road

As of 11:17 a.m. both onramps are open, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident report page. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman sustained major injuries in the crash that closed Grapevine Road near the I-5 offramp, according the the CHP in Fort Tejon. A bystander helped the woman out of the vehicle and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
yourcentralvalley.com

Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. ( ) — Investigators arrested a man they say admitted to being the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed a 62-year-old man in Tulare Monday night. Police say around 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of J Street and Tulare Avenue after it was reported that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.
TULARE, CA
KGET

Man killed in Oildale crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a crash in Oildale Monday evening. Emergency crews responded to the incident in the 500 block of Woodrow Avenue near Oildale Drive at 5:20 p.m. Jerry Wayne Criss, 21, of Bakersfield, crashed into several vehicles and a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced homicide suspect arrested in Texas, deputies say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – A suspect wanted in a Merced homicide case has been arrested in Texas, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, officials announced that 42-year-old Augustine Singh was arrested after a federal search warrant was carried out at a home in Elmendorf, Texas. During the search, deputies say they found […]
MERCED, CA
KGET

Firefighters called to put out massive fire in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to contain a major fire at a building in east Bakersfield that broke out Tuesday night. City and county firefighters were called to the area at around 9:45 p.m. for a two-alarm fire at a structure on Sonora Street near Chico Street. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Arrest made in Fresno River fire, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police say a person was arrested after setting fire to a portion of the Fresno River Sunday. Officers from the Madera Police Department responded Sunday to a fire north of Cleveland Avenue on the Fresno River. When they arrived, a witness told officers that the fire had been started by a person named Morgan, who had then run away.
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Juvenile arrest with loaded handgun in Chowchilla, police say

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers in Chowchilla say they arrested a juvenile for possession of a loaded 9mm handgun Wednesday morning. Officers say they were checking a vehicle when they found the male juvenile with the handgun that had the serial numbers removed with a high-capacity magazine. The male juvenile was arrested and transported to […]
CHOWCHILLA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy