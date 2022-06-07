Baxter baseball falls to Collins-Maxwell, Lynnville-Sully

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago
COLLINS — A slow start plagued Baxter’s baseball team against Collins-Maxwell on Friday.

The Bolts scored a run in the first inning, but Collins-Maxwell answered six in the bottom half and the Spartans plated two runs in the second, fourth and sixth innings to down Baxter 12-2 in six innings during Iowa Star Conference South Division play.

Baxter’s two runs came in the first and third.

Cody Damman led the Bolts (1-5 overall, 0-2 in the conference) with two hits, one run, one RBI and one steal.

Jake Travis doubled and had one RBI, Rory Heer had one hit, one run and one steal and Cael Wishman walked once.

Travis started on the mound and took the loss after allowing 10 earned runs on 13 hits with five strikeouts and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Perrin Sulzle pitched 1 2/3 innings and surrendered two earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Blake Huntrods had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Spartans (3-6, 2-2) and Josef Dvorak and Caden Hasbrouck each finished with two hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Weston Kahler was dominant on the mound for the Spartans. He allowed one earned run on three hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

Lynnville-Sully 16, Baxter 2, 5 innings

SULLY — The Bolts were plagued by five errors and collected just five hits at the plate during a 16-2 loss to Lynnville-Sully on Thursday.

Baxter trailed 9-0 after two innings and lost the non-conference road game after allowing at least three runs in all four frames.

Travis led the Bolts with a double and a triple and an RBI. Heer added one hit, one run, one walk and one steal and Damman walked twice, stole two bases and scored one run.

Wishman had one hit and was hit by one pitch, Ben Richardson finished with one hit and Nate McMinamen walked once.

Cael Shepley started on the mound and took the loss after allowing eight runs — five earned — on five hits with two strikeouts and four walks in one inning.

Aiden Johnson pitched three innings and surrendered eight runs — seven earned — on 10 hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

Owen Norrish led the Hawks (8-1) with three hits and six RBIs. Bryce Richards tallied two hits, three runs and three RBIs and Conner Maston chipped in two hits, two runs and three RBIs.

