Baxter softball loses to rival Spartans, Lynnville-Sully

Lilie Vansice

SULLY — Mandee Selover homered and Lilie Vansice had three hits, but Baxter’s softball team couldn’t slow down Lynnville-Sully during a 13-4 non-conference road loss on June 2.

Baxter led 2-1 after the first inning, but the Hawks plated five in the third, two in the fourth and three in the sixth to pull away.

The Bolts (1-5) finished with 11 hits but committed five errors. Vansice had three hits and two runs to lead the offense, while Selover homered and tallied two RBIs.

Emie Tuhn registered two hits, one RBI and one stolen base, Klaire Shanks had one hit and one walk and Evelyn Boothroyd tallied one hit and one RBI.

Mandee Selover

Ally Padget doubled and Allison Colyn and Kinley Beathards collected one hit each.

Shanks pitched all six innings in the circle and allowed 13 runs — three earned — on 13 hits with one strikeout, four walks and one hit batter.

Reagan McFarland finished with five hits, four runs and two steals and Greenlee Smock had four RBIs to lead the Hawks (4-7).

Collins-Maxwell 11, Baxter 1, 5 innings

COLLINS — Erica Houge homered and collected seven RBIs at the plate and struck out 12 in the circle as Class 1A No. 5 Collins-Maxwell downed the Bolts 11-1 in five innings during Iowa Star Conference South Division play on June 3.

The Spartans led 5-0 after three before scoring two in the fourth and four in the fifth to end the game early.

Houge had three total hits, including a home run and a triple. Avery Fricke added three hits and three runs.

Baxter’s run came in the fourth, but Houge allowed just one hit over five innings in the circle and the run was unearned.

The Spartans are 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference. Baxter fell to 1-1 in league play.

Statistics for Baxter were not available at press time.

Bolts lose twice at Perry tournament

PERRY — Beth Button pitched a perfect game in the circle and Lilly Prickett had two hits, two runs and three RBIs at the plate as 2A No. 2 Van Meter cruised past the Bolts 18-0 in three innings at the Perry tournament on Saturday.

Button struck out four over three innings and did not allow a hit and did not issue a walk or hit a batter.

Van Meter improved to 10-3 on the summer.

The Bolts also faced Perry (3-2) in the tournament. The Bluejays defeated Baxter 12-0 in five innings after scoring three runs in the first, seven in the second and two in the third.

Emmalee Bell hit two homers and finished with three hits, three runs and five RBIs at the plate. Perry hit three home runs in all.

Maci Tunink allowed just one hit in the circle.