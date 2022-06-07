ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter, IA

Baxter softball loses to rival Spartans, Lynnville-Sully

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago
Lilie Vansice

SULLY — Mandee Selover homered and Lilie Vansice had three hits, but Baxter’s softball team couldn’t slow down Lynnville-Sully during a 13-4 non-conference road loss on June 2.

Baxter led 2-1 after the first inning, but the Hawks plated five in the third, two in the fourth and three in the sixth to pull away.

The Bolts (1-5) finished with 11 hits but committed five errors. Vansice had three hits and two runs to lead the offense, while Selover homered and tallied two RBIs.

Emie Tuhn registered two hits, one RBI and one stolen base, Klaire Shanks had one hit and one walk and Evelyn Boothroyd tallied one hit and one RBI.

Mandee Selover

Ally Padget doubled and Allison Colyn and Kinley Beathards collected one hit each.

Shanks pitched all six innings in the circle and allowed 13 runs — three earned — on 13 hits with one strikeout, four walks and one hit batter.

Reagan McFarland finished with five hits, four runs and two steals and Greenlee Smock had four RBIs to lead the Hawks (4-7).

Collins-Maxwell 11, Baxter 1, 5 innings

COLLINS — Erica Houge homered and collected seven RBIs at the plate and struck out 12 in the circle as Class 1A No. 5 Collins-Maxwell downed the Bolts 11-1 in five innings during Iowa Star Conference South Division play on June 3.

The Spartans led 5-0 after three before scoring two in the fourth and four in the fifth to end the game early.

Houge had three total hits, including a home run and a triple. Avery Fricke added three hits and three runs.

Baxter’s run came in the fourth, but Houge allowed just one hit over five innings in the circle and the run was unearned.

The Spartans are 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference. Baxter fell to 1-1 in league play.

Statistics for Baxter were not available at press time.

Bolts lose twice at Perry tournament

PERRY — Beth Button pitched a perfect game in the circle and Lilly Prickett had two hits, two runs and three RBIs at the plate as 2A No. 2 Van Meter cruised past the Bolts 18-0 in three innings at the Perry tournament on Saturday.

Button struck out four over three innings and did not allow a hit and did not issue a walk or hit a batter.

Van Meter improved to 10-3 on the summer.

The Bolts also faced Perry (3-2) in the tournament. The Bluejays defeated Baxter 12-0 in five innings after scoring three runs in the first, seven in the second and two in the third.

Emmalee Bell hit two homers and finished with three hits, three runs and five RBIs at the plate. Perry hit three home runs in all.

Maci Tunink allowed just one hit in the circle.

KCRG.com

VenuWorks hits pause on BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There won’t be a BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids this year. VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids announced the decision to hit pause on the annual event on Thursday, citing declining attendance over the last several years, along with difficulty in finding vendors. “The national BBQ...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Iowa "Survivor" Winner To Compete On The Challenge: USA

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- An Iowa woman whose been on the TV show "Survivor" three times, including winning the contest in the 34th season, will compete on another reality TV show, called "The Challenge: USA." The winner will take on other champions in a global competition. Cedar Rapids Police Officer...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Strong storms bring damage to parts of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms barreled through southwest Iowa Tuesday night. The National Weather Service says they're not certain if a tornado actually touched down, but they did report winds of up to 67 miles per hour whipped through Orient, Creston, and rural Union County. While a tornado...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Waterloo Burger Joint Expands To Major Midwest City

One of the best burger joints in the Cedar Valley has plans to expand outside of Iowa. Last fall, we shared with you that a popular food truck would be getting its very own storefront. Big Head Burger opened its brick-and-mortar location on September 16th, 2021. Big Head Burger has...
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
94.1 KRNA

Iowa Inmate Has Escaped Twice in Two Months

Austin Wheeler of Indianola was in a transitional center (typically a facility that is used for drug or alcohol rehabilitation and then release back into the public) in the Fort Dodge area before March 27 of this year. Court documents obtained by KCCI say that Wheeler, 20, simply signed himself...
INDIANOLA, IA
Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
