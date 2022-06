The Los Angeles Rams just wrapped up a brand new three-year extension for star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and now they’re set to hand another one of their star players the bag. According to Ian Rapoport, the Rams and Cooper Kupp are in the process of finalizing a new three-year deal that would pay the star wide receiver more than $75 million and make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO