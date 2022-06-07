ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Mirage, CA

Man shot and killed left on the side of the road in El Mirage

By Victor Valley News Group
vvng.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL MIRAGE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three men wanted in connection to the murder of a 62-year-old man. On June 3, 2022, at about 3:45 pm, a motorist traveling on Sheep Creek Road saw...

www.vvng.com

Comments / 0

Related
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Authorities arrested several homicide suspects for a May 2022 deadly shooting of a man near Lillian Park.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Pictures: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department announced to the public on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 that authorities have arrested several homicide suspects for a May 2022 deadly shooting of a man near Lillian Park. According to the Barstow Police Department,...
BARSTOW, CA
vvng.com

Eastbound Highway 18 in Apple Valley closed due to a fatal crash

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Eastbound lanes of Highway 18 in the Town of Apple Valley are closed due to a fatal traffic accident investigation. The crash was reported at about 3:00 pm, on Thursday, June 9th, and involved a black four-door sedan and a dark-gray van. Firefighters with...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Carjackers arrested while spray-painting stolen vehicle in Apple Valley

Deputies arrested two carjackers after a resident spotted them spray painting the stolen vehicle behind their home.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Ronald Million, 26, and Jonathan Million, 34, carjacked and robbed a man Tuesday afternoon near Deep Creek and Artistic Alley in Apple Valley after the victim gave them a ride. The man suffered minor injuries when the Millions pushed him to the ground. They then drove the victim's silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra to their home. The next morning, deputies responded to a call of people spray-painting a car behind a residence in the 10200 block of Deep Creek Road in Apple Valley.The Sheriff's Department ordered the two out of their homes using the PA system on one of their air units. Both of the suspects were arrested without incident and are both being held on a $250,000 bail each.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
El Mirage, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

1 Killed in 210 Freeway Collision Involving Big Rig and Work Van

San Bernardino, CA: One person was discovered trapped and deceased in a work van after a traffic collision with a big rig on the 210 Freeway early Thursday morning. San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched around 12:05 a.m. June 9, to a traffic collision with an individual trapped in vehicle. California Highway Patrol reported the collision involved a big rig and work van on the Eastbound 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, before the Del Rosa exit.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

2 shot outside club in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Riverside after two people were shot outside a club in downtown Riverside overnight. It happened in an alley outside a club in the 3000 block of Main Street. Police said both people were shot multiple times and taken to local hospitals for...
RIVERSIDE, CA
z1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS WOMAN ACCUSED OF GUN THREATS

A Twentynine Palms woman was accused of brandishing a firearm and firing a shot after an argument Saturday afternoon. San Bernardino Sheriff’s investigators say Saturday, June 4 at about 2:00 p.m., Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 6000 Block of Mesquite Springs Road. Deputies arrived...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic backup reported after freeway collision in Cabazon

Crews were working to clear debris from a collision on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Thursday morning and had cleared the roadway by 9:08 a.m. Two traffic lanes were blocked due to the police and fire activity in the freeway's eastbound lanes east of Main Street.  The collision happened at 7:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.  The post Traffic backup reported after freeway collision in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#American Medical Response
paininthepass.info

Motorcycle Rider Hit And Killed On Southbound I-215 At 5th Street

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A motorcycle rider was hit and killed Wednesday night on Interstate 215. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic accident. The accident was reported at about 8:30pm, Wednesday June 8, 2022, on southbound Interstate 215 at the 5th Street exit.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot Spray Painting Graffiti in Azusa

AZUSA – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified the 18-year-old man who was shot to death while spray painting graffiti in Azusa. The shooting was reported at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Noble Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed Andrew...
AZUSA, CA
crimevoice.com

Adelanto man charged with murder of grandmother

An Adelanto man is being charged with murder after he allegedly beat an elderly woman who later died from her injuries. The victim, 73-year-old Estelle Romero, was found inside her home on Bentley Court in Adelanto and “suffering from multiple injuries,” according to Detective O. Domon. Victor Valley police were called at around 4:22 p.m. on May 16th as the assault was taking place. Romero was subsequently airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
ADELANTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W.

California High Patrol officers responded to the scene of a two vehicle crash on the I-10 freeway heading westbound just after 9 this morning. The incident happened between Bob Hope Drive and Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City, causing some minor traffic back up at the time.  Officers at the scene said a vehicle struck The post CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W. appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
L.A. Weekly

Tommy Cervantez Killed in Crash on East Mill Street [San Bernardino, CA]

San Bernardino Traffic Collision Left One Man Dead. According to the police, officers responded to the incident around 11:12 p.m. on E. Mill Street, west of Tippecanoe Avenue. Unfortunately, the responding officials declared Cervantez dead at the scene. Investigators said Cervantez was driving an all-terrain quad vehicle when the crash...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KGET

Man ejected from vehicle, dies at the scene

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead following an early morning crash on State Route 119 on June 4. The Bakersfield Communication Center got a call about a car crash on State Route at Airport Road at approximately 1:20 a.m. California Highway Patrol Buttonwillow was the responding agency. During their investigation, officers found that […]
z1077fm.com

ARRESTS FOR ATTEMPTED MURDERS IN YUCCA VALLEY AND JOSHUA TREE

A man being sought for attempted murder after a Joshua Tree woman was shot May 23rd was located and arrested Sunday, June 5. According to a press release, Deputies responded to a residence in the 61000 block of Oldeander Drive in Joshua Tree on, Monday May 23 for a report of a woman who was shot. Deputies contacted the victim and found she suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
mynewsla.com

Pilot of Crashed Plane in Critical Condition, Federal Investigation Underway

The pilot of a single-engine airplane that crashed and burned behind a Hemet home was in critical condition Wednesday, while federal investigators probed into what might have caused the accident. The victim, whose identity has not been released, suffered extensive burn and other injuries when the low-wing aircraft went down...
HEMET, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy