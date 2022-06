Major League Baseball announced Tuesday evening that Astros reliever Héctor Neris has been suspended four games “for intentionally throwing at Eugenio Suárez of the Mariners in the area of the head while warnings were in place.” He was also fined an undisclosed amount. Neris is appealing the ban, reports Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. He’ll remain on the active roster while the appeal runs its course.

