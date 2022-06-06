ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Watch: 2022 FAST FORWARD // CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were 280 on-track passes in the #DetroitGP. That's a new track record....

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
Motorious

2006 Ford GT Is A Great American Supercar

The competition has been put on notice. The 1960s were a tumultuous time within the automotive industry because of the seemingly constant innovation from manufacturers across the globe. One brand that managed to pull this incredible feat of innovation off particularly well was Ford. We all know the stories of models like the Mustang, which kickstarted the pony car movement, and the luxury cruisers of the day, but one vehicle stands out today more than any other from the era. That car was the Ford GT40 which was built specifically to send Ferrari back to their ivory tower in tears in Le Mans and long-distance circuit racing events. While this particular vehicle may not have been at Le Mans in the 1960s, it is a marvel of engineering which supersedes the original on almost every margin.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

OFFICIAL: Ford Confirms Next Mustang Will Have Six-Speed Manual

The current generation of the Ford Mustang is a pretty good sports car, but it's been with us for a long time now and all we can think about is what the replacement will be like. Fortunately, we've been getting tidbits of information including a rumor claiming that the new model will get the current model's engines. Later, hybrid powertrains will be offered. We also have a pretty good idea of what it will look like thanks to a leak from a couple of months ago. And now we can confirm that the seventh-generation Mustang will come with a manual transmission. Praise be!
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ntt#Detroit Grand Prix#The Detroit Fast Forward#Ntt Data
topgear.com

The Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar is here, and it’s heading for Le Mans

Cadillac has revealed its long awaited hybrid hypercar, and it’ll be using a 5.5-litre V8. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Announced last summer and teased again earlier this winter, Cadillac has finally pulled the covers...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Cadillac Celestiq design details teased

Cadillac on Wednesday released a handful of teaser images for the concept version of its upcoming Celestiq electric luxury sedan. The images show the wheels, taillights, and, unusually, the door hinges of what Cadillac calls the Celestiq "show car." This concept version will likely get a full reveal later this year.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Camaro ZL1 Spotted Being Benchmarked By Ford

Our sister publication, Ford Authority, has spied another GM vehicle behind enemy lines. This time, Ford has a Chevy Camaro ZL1 in its possession, likely benchmarking it against its own Ford Mustang. The closest Camaro ZL1 rival in the Ford stable is the Mustang GT500. The Camaro ZL1 pulls motivation...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
CNET

Cadillac Celestiq Concept Car Teased in New Images

Back in early 2020, we learned Cadillac was working on an electric flagship sedan concept that would likely carry the name Celestiq. During GM's CES 2021 livestream, we caught our first glimpse of the Celestiq's front end. Now, the automaker is dishing out some proper teasers ahead of an unveiling later this year.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado HD Service Update Issued For Crankshaft Balancer Problem

GM has issued a Service Update for certain 2022 Chevy Silverado HD trucks over an issue related to the crankshaft balancer. The problem: GM has determined that certain 2022 Chevy Silverado HD units equipped with the 6.6L L8T gasoline engine were shipped with a crankshaft balancer that was not fully seated.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Cadillac GTP Hypercar: One Quick Caddy

The new Cadillac GTP Hypercar has its sights trained on Le Mans, the IMSA series, and the World Endurance Championship. The post Cadillac GTP Hypercar: One Quick Caddy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Performance Teases Potential EV Debut For Goodwood Festival

Ford has a long history of bringing cool vehicles out to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which included a bevy of EVs at last year’s event, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 and Mach-E GT, along with a full-size replica of the Team Fordzilla P1 racer. That figures to continue at this year’s Goodwood Festival as well, and it also looks like fans will be treated to a brand new EV model there as well, judging by this short teaser posted by Ford Performance.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy