College Station, TX

Texas A&M to hire ASU softball coach Trisha Ford

By Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

After winning the Pac-12 title and making an appearance in the NCAA Super Regionals, Arizona State softball coach Trisha Ford will become the next head coach at Texas A&M , Third Round Softball first reported on Monday.

Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork confirmed the hire on Tuesday.

Since Ford took over the program in the 2017 season, she became a two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year winner in 2018 and 2022. ASU has made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament every year since.

In 2018, ASU finished third in the Women’s College World Series. The Sun Devils were one win away from making the WCWS this season, but fell to Northwestern 8-6 in the elimination game .

ASU set the program record for conference wins with 20 this season, including a series win over UCLA for the first time since 2015.

Ford's expertise in pitching helped ASU hold the fourth-best combined ERA in the conference with 2.70. Marissa Schuld and Lindsay Lopez were in the top ten in pitching with ERAs of 2.09 and 2.17 respectively.

Ford took over the program in June 2016 after co-interim head coaches Robert Wagner and Letty Olivarez.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Texas A&M to hire ASU softball coach Trisha Ford

