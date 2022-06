CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Press Release) - We wanted to take this opportunity to let you know the district is hosting a large technology conference next Monday, June 6 and Tuesday June 7 from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at East High School, 2800 E. Pershing Blvd. The purpose is to provide our teachers with an opportunity to network and learn from each other about how to integrate and utilize technology in their classrooms. We have some teachers in our district who are doing amazing things!

