ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Searching for solutions to Philadelphia's gun violence epidemic

By Jaclyn Lee, Walter Perez
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emJNS_0g2hxAry00

The mass shooting that erupted on South Street Saturday night has stakeholders renewing calls for solutions to gun violence, a prolific problem in the city of Philadelphia.

"We are experiencing a slow-moving massacre that we pay the most attention to during these horrific mass shootings or a particularly horrific story," said Adam Garber, the executive director of CeaseFirePA.

Garber said the easy access to firearms will continue to destroy the city unless state and federal legislators take action. Garber suggests toughening up enforcement and making sure gun shops are selling guns legally.

"Treat them like a restaurant," said Garber. "Restaurants get inspected regularly. If they have rats, if they have other problems, they get shut down until they clean up. Gun stores get none of that. They barely get inspected at all, many not for years. And that means they can facilitate illegal transactions like straw purchases. They can be lax on things like background checks and they can ignore warning signs."

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia Mayor Kenney speaks out on deadly South Street mass shooting

Mayor Jim Kenney Reacts to South Street Shooting

On Sunday night, Mayor Jim Kenney spoke about the mass shooting .

"It's gotten to the point where there's no price to pay for carrying illegal guns, so people carry them because they don't think anything is going to happen," said Kenney.

Under Pennsylvania law, no county, municipality or township can regulate ownership, possession or transfer of guns or ammunition. Historically, the courts have struck down efforts by Philadelphia City Council to ban assault weapons and limit handgun purchases.

Kenney continued by saying, "There seems to be a belief that these guys have that there's no price to pay for their activities, and that comes with the court system, it comes with the prosecution. Some of these guys have three, four, five different arrests for carrying an illegal firearm and they're still on the streets. That's got to be addressed."

City leaders continue grappling with gun violence issue. Walter Perez reports for Action News on June 6, 2022.

Action News asked District Attorney Larry Krasner about the mayor's concerns. While Krasner came short of saying his office would implement new policies to keep these types of repeat offenders off the streets, he did say his office remains focused on dealing with every case on an individual basis.

"For some of them, we have to keep a close eye on them because they are capable of doing great violence. And for others, you're dealing with people who are law-abiding people who are themselves without getting the paperwork because they were scared and because they are fearful. We believe in individual justice. We will continue to pursue individual justice."

Philadelphia Controller Rebecca Rhynhart suggests the city invest in intervention programs that target specific neighborhoods where gun violence is most apparent.

"The mayor can direct services and just investment into the neighborhoods most impacted by the violence and the district attorney can enforce the gun laws on the books in a stronger way," said Rhynhart.

She said her office has done the research and laid the framework and said now city leaders need to work together immediately.

"We found that there are issues with arrest rates, which is on the police department. And also we found issues with the conviction rate on illegal carry. That the conviction rate of the illegal carry has gone down over the past few years," said Rhynhart. "That's a problem because the majority of urban gun violence occurs through illegal firearms."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIFV0_0g2hxAry00

Comments / 7

John Binczewski
2d ago

first of all that the solution is there's no such thing as gun violence it's people violence a gun doesn't do anything the second problem is you have to admit that it's a people problem

Reply(1)
7
Expoited
2d ago

Stop blaming the gun that’s not the problem it’s the person that has the gun and the politicians that blame the gun

Reply
10
Related
CBS Philly

Top Philadelphia Officials Divided As Leaders Face Claims Of Lawlessness Following South Street Mass Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police department has released these side-by-side images of two people who they are identifying as persons of interest in connection with Saturday night’s mass shooting on South Street. Police have also released the mugshots of Quran Garner and Rashaan Vereen. The two alleged gunmen in the South Street mass shooting were arraigned Wednesday. Meanwhile, authorities may be closing in on an alleged fourth shooter. Tips are pouring in. BREAKING: @PhillyPolice have 'very good direction' on identifying male suspect connected to Saturday's mass shooting on South Street. They credit the public for their help submitting tips after they released...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

After South St. mass shooting, Philly mayor says removing guns only way to stop increased street violence

Mayor Jim Kenney said there were enough police on South Street Saturday night, but they couldn’t prevent two men from opening fire on each other and innocent bystanders. Kenney spoke to local media Tuesday morning after speaking to the national press on Monday. He said he’s reviewed the video from both police bodycams and surveillance cameras throughout the South Street area where the incident occurred. He said guns are to blame for the violence getting out of hand.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Larry Krasner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Shooting#Philadelphia City Council#Violent Crime#Ceasefirepa
fox29.com

Police: 2 killed in South Philadelphia daytime shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were killed in a daytime shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Winton Terrace shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Two men, ages 33 and 57, were found with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Robbed After Playing Video Slot Machines

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A man was robbed at gunpoint after playing video slot machines on Thursday, said the Philadelphia Police Department. Authorities state that on June 2, 2022, at approximately 3:15 AM the complainant was robbed at gunpoint while he was coming out of a gas station at 8965 Ridge Ave. The complainant stated he was inside the gas station for 20 minutes playing the video slot machines. When he left and walked to his car two black males approached him at gunpoint and robbed him. The males took his wallet and his keys to his Silver 2016 Nissan Rogue. The perpetrators then got into the complainant’s car and fled southbound on Old Line Road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
96K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy