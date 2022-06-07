ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Electric Motorsport Bicycles

By Colin Smith
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Triumph,' the United Kingdom-based motorcycle manufacturer, announced its upcoming electric motorsports bike, currently named the 'Project TE-1.' This bike completed phase four testing, meaning that it is nearly ready to reach the production...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

The Ducati MG-20 Is An Electric Folding Bike That Packs Quite A Punch

Folding bikes have always been designed with practicality in mind. Considered by many as the most practical form of two-wheeled personal mobility, the humble old folding bike has evolved greatly from the early Bromptons and Raleighs. With the electric bike generation well and truly here, folding bikes are more sensible than ever before, and can travel further while keeping the rider comfortable and safe.
BICYCLES
Robb Report

This Fat-Tired Electric Bike Is Designed to Take on Any Terrain—Including Rivers

Click here to read the full article. Looking for an e-bike that you can take off road? What about one that can go even further? If that’s the case, may we direct your attention to Robo.Systems’s latest specialized off-road vehicle, the 2×2 Ultra Bike. The battery-powered two-wheeler is so versatile that you can use it to ride through water. With its stripped down, Mad Max-esque design and giant fat tires, you’d be forgiven for mistaking the 2×2 Ultra Bike for a gas guzzler. It’s not, though. Instead, both of its wheels are equipped with their own 1,000-watt brushless DC motor. The motors...
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
CNET

Best Cheap Electric Scooters and E-Bikes Under $500

E-bikes are not only easy to ride but also good for the environment. There are a plethora of e-bike and electric scooters in the market, which are available at an equally wide range of prices. The more you spend, the better the bells and whistles get, as does performance. But that doesn't mean there aren't deals to be found. Here's a list of the best electric rideables I've tested for $500 or less.
CARS
Motor1.com

Crazy KTM X-Bow GTX Crash At Hillclimb Sends Photographers Running

The photographers featured in this video probably thought they were a safe distance from the racing action. The dangerous spot is always on the outside of corners, but this wild video offers two lessons for folks who enjoy getting up-close for photos at racing events. Always have a spotter with you, and always expect the unexpected. Even when you're standing on a hill along the middle of a straight.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Fortune

Carmakers plead for Europe to postpone a 2035 ban of gas-powered cars

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Europe’s plan to ban conventional gas-powered cars come 2035 is less than a day old, but already it's coming under attack from the industry. Late on Wednesday, members of...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy