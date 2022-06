Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents arrested Justin Lyons, 35, of Dequincy, on May 28, 2022, for DWI on Prien Lake in Calcasieu Parish. Agents were on patrol in Prien Lake when they conducted a safe boating inspection on a vessel Lyons was operating. Agents detected that Lyons was impaired and arrested him and booked him into the Calcasieu Parish Jail.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO