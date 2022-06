FLORENCE – Tuesday, June 7, Florence City Schools will begin its Summer Feeding Program, offering packaged meals for families in different communities. The Child Nutrition Program team can once again be found on the Falcon Feeder food truck that the district unveiled in 2021. In 2020 when COVID-19 forced schools to close, Florence City Schools launched the Feeding the Falcons Initiative, which allowed families to pick up meals from locations around the city.

