Cloud County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cloud, Ottawa by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

Flood Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 09:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. Target Area: Lyon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River Near Neosho Rapids affecting Lyon County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neosho River Near Neosho Rapids. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low lying areas along the river flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 5.7 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Flood Warning issued for Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Reno; Rice The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Cow Creek near Hutchinson affecting Rice and Reno Counties. For the Cow Creek...including Hutchinson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cow Creek near Hutchinson. * WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Fields and cropland along the creek floods. Sections of Sallee Rd floods between 82nd Ave to 108th Ave. Also 95th Ave floods between Dean and Sallee Roads. Expect road closures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.1 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 9.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Cow Creek Hutchinso 9.5 9.1 Thu 7 am CDT 9.7 7.5 5.1
RENO COUNTY, KS

