ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Former White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel agrees to minor league deal with Diamondbacks

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWWNu_0g2hw0ao00

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Former White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel is back to work after agreeing to a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The left-hander was recently released by the  White Sox after having a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA through eight starts. He was in the final season of a $55 million, three-year deal.

The 34-year-old Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 and is also a two-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner. He'll try to recapture his old form by reuniting with pitching coach Brent Strom, who was with the Astros in 2015 and joined the D-backs during the offseason.

The Diamondbacks are looking for more options in their starting rotation after right-hander Humberto Castellanos went to the injured list with an elbow injury.

If Keuchel is added to the 40-man roster, Arizona would be responsible for only a prorated share of the $700,000 major league minimum, and the White Sox would remain responsible for the rest of his $18 million salary this year. The Sox also owe a $1.5 million buyout of a 2023 option.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s immediate reaction to being fired by Angels

The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to part ways with Joe Maddon amid the Angels’ woeful stretch of games that has seen them lose 12 in a row. Maddon, who was in the final year of his contract, was let go just 56 games into the 2022 MLB season. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Maddon revealed he was not expecting to be fired by the club and that the move came as somewhat of a shock to him.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s salty response to Angels losing streak question will raise eyebrows

The Los Angeles Angels have now dropped 12 games in a row following Monday’s defeat at the hands of the Red Sox. The Halos were expected to compete this season and started out the 2022 campaign strong. But they are now under .500 and manager Joe Maddon’s job security is wearing thin. Maddon’s salty response to a fairly basic question after Monday’s loss will raise eyebrows as well.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Chicago, IL
Sports
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker reveals why he was ‘pissed off’ following ejection vs. Mariners

The three-game series between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros had a fiery start, with both teams emptying their bench in a late-game fracas Monday night. What sparked the scrum was a pitch from Astros reliever Héctor Neris at the top of the ninth that hit Mariners first baseman Ty France in the back. That was clearly unintentional, though, for Houston manager Dusty Baker, who explained after the contest why it was absurd to say that the Astros did that on purpose.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
ClutchPoints

3 best options to replace Joe Maddon as Angels manager

The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon amidst a 12-game losing streak that has seen them go from a first-place squad to a playoff afterthought. The Angels must have had some semblance of urgency, as they likely watched the Philadelphia Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi last week amid their own struggles.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Strom
Person
Dallas Keuchel
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays refusal to wear Pride logo signals a deeper issue in the MLB

The decision that five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers made in refusing to support Pride Night indicates that true LGBTQ+ support in the MLB has a long way to go. In recent years, the MLB has made strides in publicly supporting the LGBTQ+ community, especially in the month of June. More and more teams are participating in Pride Night, in which teams emblazon their uniforms with rainbow colors.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#Cbs Ap#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The White Sox#The Houston Astros
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Announcer's Decision

Longtime New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling will cut down his travelling schedule during the second half of the season. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Sterling will skip about 25-30 road games. Although he once called 5,058 consecutive Yankees games for WFAN, the 84-year-old said he needs some extra rest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Former White Sox Starter Dallas Kuechel Signs with Diamondbacks

Kuechel, who was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on May 28, struggled mightily in the early going of the 2022 season. In eight starts for the Palehose this season, Kuechel posted an unsightly 7.88 ERA, while walking 20 opposing hitters in just 32.2 innings pitched. According to...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
theScore

Giants demote struggling Bart, make trade with Phillies for Wynns

The San Francisco Giants optioned former top catching prospect Joey Bart to Triple-A, the club announced Wednesday. Bart slashed .156/.296/.300 with four homers over 36 games for the Giants this season. The 25-year-old was expected to take over for Buster Posey after the star backstop retired during the offseason. The...
ClutchPoints

Mets gets mixed bag of news on Pete Alonso, Starling Marte injured

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets myriad of injuries continued. First, they lost MVP candidate Pete Alonso in the second inning after he was hit on the hand by a fastball from Padres starter Yu Darvish. The former National League rookie of the year went diving to the ground in pain. He was checked out by trainers and immediately taken from the game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
81K+
Followers
26K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy