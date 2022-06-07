ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Mexico's president will skip 1st U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas since 1994

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FaYC3_0g2huPOu00

The ninth Summit of the Americas officially began Monday in Los Angeles, marking the first time the U.S. has hosted the meeting of North American, South American, Central American, and Caribbean leaders since the inaugural pan-American summit in 1994.

The theme for this years' summit is "Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future." President Biden, who arrives at the summit on Wednesday, plans to focus on crafting a cooperative economic vision for the Americas, fighting climate change, tackling food insecurity, tightening supply chains, preparing for the next pandemic, and managing migration. But the summit's agenda has so far been overshadowed by drama over its guest list.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed Monday that he will not attend the summit, citing Biden's decision not to invite Cuba, Venezuela, or Nicaragua. López Obrador has been the central figure in a push by mostly leftist leaders to get the three excluded nations re-invited, and the White House said his decision to send the Mexican foreign minister instead was not unexpected. But his snub could convince some leaders in Central America and the Caribbean to stay home as well.

"We do not believe that dictators should be invited," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. She said at least 23 heads of government will attend the summit, "on par with what we've had in the past."

Only 17 of the region's 35 leaders attended the last Summit of the Americas in Peru in 2018. Former President Donald Trump was among those who opted not to go, though his administration then offered in 2019 to host the next summit.

Analysts said the no-shows could undermine Biden's goal of mending ties in a region neglected by recent administrations and increasingly open to overtures from China.

"The region is in serious economic distress, and its economic struggles are eroding support for democracy," Benjamin Gedan, head of the Wilson Center's Latin America Program, tells Politico. "Biden's election generated high expectations for U.S. reengagement in the region, and so far, most everyone has been disappointed." It's not too late to fix that, added former U.S. envoy Bernard Aronson, "but if you look at what Biden's got on the plate elsewhere — an administration can only do two or three big things at a time. He's got Ukraine, Iran, China, inflation. I don't think he has a lot of bandwidth available given what's on his plate."

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

What Has Kamala Harris Accomplished So Far as Vice President?

It has been two years since President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice president, and just as many years since they were elected into the White House. While President Biden has been front and center when it comes to major issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, student loan forgiveness, and the ongoing pandemic, Harris has been busy working behind the scenes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID and is forced to withdraw for a second time from an international trip with Jill Biden as first lady heads to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica

Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady's office said Wednesday, which will prevent the first daughter from traveling with her mother, First Lady Jill Biden, to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. It marked the second time in weeks Ashley Biden had to scrap plans to travel internationally with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Mexico#U S#Foreign Policy#North American#South American#Central American#Caribbean#Pan American#Equitable Future#Mexican#The White House
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
Country
China
Washington Examiner

Canadians are also baffled by Biden’s jihad against US energy production

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney together used a May 17 Capitol Hill hearing to eviscerate President Joe Biden’s policies on energy production. The first topic was Biden’s economically and environmentally senseless killing of the Keystone XL pipeline. In answer to the senator’s questions, Kenney said that killing the pipeline will make it more difficult and expensive to move Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and that the oil that is still moved will instead be forced to go by train or truck, which is “less environmentally friendly.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Biden 'literally destroyed security with the stroke of a pen' Rep. Katko says as Kevin McCarthy demands at Law Enforcement Memorial that the administration keeps Title 42 in place at hemorrhaging southern border

Kevin McCarthy and Representative John Katko tore into Biden's southern border policies, claiming his actions have allowed for increased crime in American cities and caused the spike in fentanyl overdose deaths. 'We'll do everything in our power to make sure Title 42 is not lifted,' the House Republican Minority Leader...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy