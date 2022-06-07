ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Track & Field | Aurora senior Aiden Henderson has moment to remember at state meet

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS — Athletes head to the state track and field meet with tangible goals in mind, whether it's a state championship or simply a spot on the podium.

There are less tangible goals as well, like simply having a moment to remember on the biggest stage in high school track and field.

Aurora senior high jumper Aiden Henderson certainly had that at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium when he cleared 6 feet, 6 inches on his third and final attempt Saturday.

"I'm excited for that," Henderson said. "That's a big thing here. Last year, I didn't do too well at state, so I'm glad that I could have a memorable experience here."

His first career clearance of 6-6 came after two close misses, the second of which was so close that a frustrated Henderson smacked the mat after he saw the bar fall.

His third attempt brought the opposite reaction as Greenmen coach Kory Rorabaugh jumped in the air with both hands raised and hugged Henderson.

It was hard to tell who was more excited.

Athlete or coach.

"I've known Aiden all four years and it was just incredible," Rorabaugh said. "Incredibly emotional. Just so proud. I mean last year he couldn't get over 5-8. He just had a mental block and to just let it rip and get himself here and to PR was amazing."

Henderson's clearance of 6-6 ultimately wasn't quite enough to make the podium, as he came a single spot shy with his ninth-place finish.

Still, sailing just over the bar at 6-6 was a memory he can cherish forever, made especially sweet by the fact that it was a moment that almost didn't happen at all.

Henderson took sixth at the Austintown Regional and thus needed an at-large bid to make state. Actually, the senior originally thought he took seventh, which would have meant he had no chance at one of the two at-large bids.

Once he realized he had come in sixth at Austintown, he started scouring the web and figured out that his mark of 6-4 would be enough to get a berth to state.

"We found out on Sunday that he made it," Rorabaugh said. "He was sixth in the region, so for him to come in and do what he did, I couldn't be prouder."

That state berth, that 6-6 once he got to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, was made all the more remarkable by the fact that Henderson couldn't clear 5-8 last year.

In 2021, Henderson was a heck of a runner, helping Aurora's 4x400 qualify to the state meet, but he was the team's third high jumper.

"Before this season, I could not have told you that I was going to state for high jump," Henderson said. "If it was anything, it would be the 4x400 again."

That changed in 2022, starting with clearing 6 feet at the John Kudley Greenmen Invitational. When an opposing coach challenged that clearance, that seemed to push a fired-up Henderson to even higher heights, according to Rorabaugh.

"He's a mentally tough kid," Rorabaugh said. "A coach had said something and Aiden is a really passionate kid and it made him angry and he had to jump 6 feet twice. They couldn't tell if it was the wind or something when he went over and he went after it and then he just went to 6-2 and 6-4, and it was just like that mental hurdle, that was the day he got over it."

As the postseason approached, Henderson had been to state before, but that was a different kind of state meet at Hilliard Darby High School, and unlike some of the athletes around him, Henderson knew just how different that state meet was.

Henderson had been to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium before to watch his older sister, Corinne, compete in the state pole vault. Thanks to that at-large bid, Aiden got his chance to compete at Ohio State's fabled track and field venue as well.

"Last year at Hilliard Darby, that was the first full stadium that we'd experienced since COVID, so it was still a cool experience, it just wasn't the experience that I was expecting, so having it here is just awesome," Henderson said. "My sister, her junior and senior year, came here for pole vault, so I've been here before, but being here as an athlete is much different. I had a great time."

It was a fitting end to a sterling all-around year for Henderson, who also had a spectacular fall for the Greenmen football team, turning 143 carries into 903 yards and 10 touchdowns while also racking up nearly 50 tackles at free safety.

As he looked back on it all, from Friday nights at Veterans Stadium to a Saturday afternoon at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, the camaraderie stood out most, along with the big moments — like clearing 6-6 for the first time on track's biggest stage.

"Everything that I'm going to remember is the parts with my friends and just the big moments," Henderson said. "[It's] not as much all the individual plays and practices. It's going to be the big moments and I just had a good time with my friends this senior year."

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier:

