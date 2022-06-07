ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Escobar hits Mets’ first cycle since 2012 in win over Padres

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run triple with two outs in the ninth inning to complete his first cycle, giving him six RBIs in boosting Carlos Carrasco (7-1) and the New York Mets to an 11-5 win Monday night against the San Diego Padres.

Escobar tripled off Tim Hill over the head of right fielder Nomar Mazara in a four-run ninth. The switch-hitter pulled into third base and pumped his fist as teammates cheered in the dugout nearby.

The third baseman hit a two-run moonshot homer that sailed well over the party deck atop the right field wall off Craig Stammen with no outs in the eighth. It was his fifth.

It was the 11th cycle in Mets history and the first since Scott Hairston on April 27, 2012.

It was also the first cycle at Petco Park, which opened in 2004.

The Mets tagged Blake Snell (0-3) with three runs in a plodding first inning that took 27 minutes while the left-hander threw 43 pitches.

RED SOX 1, ANGELS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Michael Wacha pitched a three-hitter for his first shutout in five years and streaking Boston handed Los Angeles its 12th straight defeat. Christian Vázquez had an RBI single in the second inning and the Red Sox won their fifth in a row.

The Angels matched their longest slide in a single season, last done to end the 1988 schedule.

Wacha (4-1), who hadn’t worked into the eighth inning since 2018, threw 105 pitches for his second career complete game in 190 starts and first since a three-hit shutout for St. Louis at the New York Mets on July 18, 2017.

It was the first complete-game shutout by a Boston pitcher in three years. The veteran right-hander outpitched Noah Syndergaard (4-4), who went six strong innings for Los Angeles, and lowered his ERA to 1.99 in his first season with the Red Sox.

Angels star Mike Trout had a first-inning single off Wacha to end an 0-for-26 drought, the longest hitless run of his career.

MARINERS 7, ASTROS 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Mariners manager Scott Servais was ejected for his role in a benches-clearing scuffle in the ninth inning of Seattle’s win, a game in which Cal Raleigh had a career-high four RBIs and Julio Rodriguez hit a late two-run shot.

With two outs in the ninth, Houston’s Héctor Neris plunked Ty France in the back. Players and coaches on both sides began chirping at each other, and Servais led the way as Seattle’s bench emptied to confront the Astros near home plate. Servais and Astros first base coach Omar Lopez were ejected, and both benches were given warnings.

Mariners starter Robbie Ray (5-6) allowed eight hits and four runs — three earned — while walking three in five innings. Diego Castillo pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Houston starter Cristian Javier (3-3) struggled, allowing six hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings after entering the game 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA in six career games, with three starts against the Mariners.

REDS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 0, 7 innings

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Greene allowed a bunt single to begin the game and then faced the minimum through seven innings, retiring his final 20 batters as Cincinnati defeated Arizona in a rain-shortened game.

Brandon Drury hit his 10th homer of the season. Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson each had a two-run double.

The start was delayed 13 minutes due to showers, then a larger line of storms moved in and halted play with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. After another 46-minute delay, the game was called.

The second overall pick in the 2017 draft, Greene (3-7) yielded a bunt single down the third base line by Daulton Varsho to begin the game. Varsho was caught stealing to complete a double play after Josh Varsho struck out. Greene never permitted another baserunner.

Madison Bumgarner (2-5) threw 30 pitches in the first inning, but the Reds managed just one run and left the bases loaded. The veteran left-hander needed 108 pitches to get through five innings.

BLUE JAYS 8, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Bo Bichette hit one of three Toronto home runs and five pitchers combined on a two-hitter against Kansas City.

Ross Stripling (2-1) earned the win as he allowed just one hit over five innings, matching his season high. He struck out two and didn’t walk a batter. Stripling pitched more than four innings for just the second time this season. Stripling, who made his sixth start, has been used out of the bullpen eight times.

Bichette’s home run was the first Toronto hit of the night after the game was delayed 2:05 because of weather.

Daniel Lynch (2-5) took the loss. He allowed six runs on six hits, with two walks and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

