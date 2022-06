Dawn Staley has turned South Carolina into a powerhouse, but could she make the jump to the NBA or the WNBA?. After a championship season with the Gamecocks, her potential at the next level has become a hot-button topic. However, the South Carolina leader revealed she doesn’t have much interest in moving on from the college game in an appearance on ESPN’s Jalen and Jacoby.

