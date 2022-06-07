ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance's Carter Lewis, Brendan Zurbrugg make impressive rise to the podium

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS — A year ago, the Aviators didn't have a single state qualifier.

On Saturday, Alliance had three athletes compete at the state track and field meet, with two landing on the podium.

Junior Carter Lewis was the first to make podium Saturday after he finished fourth in the Division I shot put (56-08.50).

"He exceeded my expectations today with his throw," Aviators throws coach Stephanie McKnight said. "I knew that he had a little bit more in him, but I didn't expect that he had that much in him, so I am so proud of him."

Sophomore Brendan Zurbrugg followed Lewis to the podium with his fifth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (38.56).

"He got a taste of the big time and I guarantee he's going to work hard and, especially after football season, he's going to come in to indoor track and he's going to get himself together," Alliance head coach Gary King said. "He's going to come down here and make some noise. This will not be the last time you see Brendan Zurbrugg in this tournament because he'll come back here and he may win it next time he's here."

Junior La'Kasja Edwards nearly made the Aviators 3-for-3 when it came to podium finishes as she came a single spot shy with her ninth-place finish in the discus (118-0).

"She got here ​to the state tournament," King said. "She's got to be pretty happy. If ​she's not happy,​ ​I know I'm happy​ for her​."

Perhaps the best news of all for an Alliance program that went from zero state qualifiers in 2021 to three in 2022 is that all three are expected back next season.

Still, before thoughts turn to 2023, it's worth reflecting on a remarkable 2022 and a couple of impressive journeys to the podium for Lewis, who finished well short of even qualifying for the regional meet last year, and Zurbrugg, whose 2021 postseason was wiped away by an unfortunate injury.

Prior to that injury, Zurbrugg was mainly in the 42-second range in the 300 hurdles as a freshman. On Saturday, he turned in a 38.56 for fifth place.

"I just improved really a lot this year," Zurbrugg said. "I started out the year as a 41, and as the year went on. I just kept improving, kept improving and I got to the point where I was like I have a shot at going on to state this year."

While Zurbrugg exploded onto the scene as a sophomore after he was unable to compete in the postseason as a freshman, his rapid ascent isn't surprising.

After all, Zurbrugg, whose dad hurdled for the Aviators, has been hurdling for a long time, going back as far as the fifth grade.

"I would just go to the track during the high school practices and hurdle myself," Zurbrugg said. "Ever since I started doing that, I just loved it, so I kept doing it."

Lewis' fourth-place finish Saturday was remarkable given he wasn't anywhere close to making state a year ago. Indeed, needing a top-four finish to advance to the regional meet, Lewis finished 19th at the Austintown District meet with a 38-03.75.

Compare that to Saturday's mark of 56-08.50.

"He's really been working hard," McKnight said. "Like the second half of this season, things really started to click for him and so you could see him just chipping away and chipping away and just getting better and better with each meet."

His performance at state was just as exciting as his journey there, as Lewis had to overcome a pair of fouls on his first two throws Saturday. Needing to get a throw in to avoid an 18th-place finish, Lewis landed a 54-04.75 to make it to finals.

"I was not worried about Carter on his third throw," McKnight said. "I knew that he was going to do it. His energy this whole day was phenomenal."

Having earned three more throws, Lewis' first two went 52-07.25 and 51-10.25 before he uncorked a 56-08.50 on his final attempt to move up from sixth to fourth.

"I just remember telling myself in my head like I got three more, I can't waste this opportunity, it's the last three of the year," Lewis said. "Those [fourth and fifth] throws were really down from the 54, so my last throw of the year, I just had to go all out on it and what happens, happens."

While Edwards wasn't quite as pleased with her performance Saturday, making state was still a big step after she finished 10th in the Austintown Regional shot put and didn't even make it to the regional meet in the discus a year ago.

"I came in seeded second, so I expected to be up higher," Edwards said. "It didn't go as planned, so just take it in more, experience it, let it go, be happy."

Per McKnight, Edwards has plenty to be happy about.

"She's just been building and building and building and to make it to state really is just the cherry on top," McKnight said. "We're sad to see the season end, but we're excited to see where both of these juniors can take us in the future."

