Wednesday Wine Discount Day!

Wednesday Wine Discount Day! Customers receive...

CNET

Best Grocery Credit Cards for June 2022

Groceries can be a major drain on budgets -- a Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer survey found that the average American household spend almost $5,000 per year on food at home. While rising inflation in 2022 has made trips to the grocery store even costlier, a good grocery credit card can offset higher prices with rewards back on your spending.
Mashed

The Costco Food Items That Just Fell Victim To Inflation

Depending on how you see it, Costco has good news and bad news. First: the "good": Costco gave its investors a reason to celebrate when it held its earnings call. At a time when retailers are facing inflation and supply chain pressures, the chain managed to beat analysts' expectations thanks to the high demand for food, home goods, and gas, per Nasdaq. Costco's results were far removed from those reported by Target and Walmart just a week prior, both of whom reported they had missed forecasts after two stellar years, per Investor's Business Daily. But the pressures which face Target and Walmart have impacted Costco too. As Moody's analyst Mickey Chadha points out, "No retailer is immune from the higher cost pressures reverberating throughout the retail sector."
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
The Independent

A new budget supermarket is launching next month to rival Aldi and Lidl

From award-winning affordable gins and luxury beauty dupes, to garden furniture sets and kitchen appliances, Aldi is a go-to for top-quality products at budget prices both online and in-store. But now, it’s got some serious competition on the way.Launching in just a couple of weeks, a new supermarket from Scandinavia is set to rival both Aldi and Lidl in terms of affordability and better still, it’s got sustainability at its core.Founded in 2014 in Sweden, the company has since expanded to Denmark, Finland and most recently, Germany. While in Europe it’s known as Matsmart, in the UK it will be...
FOXBusiness

Wholesale retailer warns beverage shortage, price hikes to happen this summer

As inflation continues to soar nationwide, a wholesale retailer warned that Americans can expect more shortages and more price hikes this summer. "This summer, I think beverages, you're going to start to see kind of increased prices or shortages just because… already these factories are pumping it out at full capacity, you add in the increased demand of the summer, we don't know where that's going to go," Boxed CEO Chieh Huang told "Varney & Co." Monday.
Reuters

Walmart says some suppliers working with retailer to cut prices

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 3 (Reuters) - Senior Walmart Inc executives said on Friday some suppliers have been responding to the largest U.S. retailer's efforts to lower prices despite their own struggles with high inflation, material and labor costs. Investors have questioned Walmart's ability to ask suppliers to offer price reductions...
