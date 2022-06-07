ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groves, TX

PHOTO FEATURE: Check out details of 2 new Groves restaurants

By Mary Meaux
Port Arthur News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroves residents will soon have two new restaurants to dine at. Work is underway...

92.9 THE LAKE

DeQuincy Celebrates as New Pizza Place is Announced

Now, before I begin, I might need a bit of help on this one. I don't know much about the area of DeQuincy, except for the Railroad Museum and the Festival grounds. I do believe I have seen this old gas station passing it on the road, but it's been a minute since I have been up there. However, when it comes to food and new places to eat, I will celebrate it as much as an actual local resident would. Plus, unlike Lake Charles, IT'S NOT A MEXICAN RESTAURANT COMING TO THE CITY. That's something to celebrate on its own.
DEQUINCY, LA
Port Arthur News

Local credit union details plan to open location in Downtown Press Building

Banking in downtown Port Arthur is making a comeback. Port Arthur Community Federal Credit Union is set to open a branch in the Press Building, 549 4th St., in the coming months. For the banking institution, this is like coming home. Sabrina Miguez, CEO of Port Arthur Community FCU, said...
KFDM-TV

GALLERY: KFDM - a station's history in photos

BEAUMONT — As KFDM breaks ground at the new location of our future station, we wanted to take a look back at our history in pictures as we prepare to say farewell to the building we've called home for decades. Included in this gallery is an excerpt from our 50th anniversary special, which aired in 2005, that talks about our move in 1961 from the Gilbert House on Calder Ave. to our current and soon-to-be-former home at I10 near 11th Street.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Neches, TX
Texas Lifestyle
Groves, TX
Texas Food & Drinks
Texas Restaurants
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty woman reels in shark while fishing in the Trinity River

A Liberty woman has a fishing story that is off the hook. While fishing for catfish in the Trinity River in Liberty on Friday, June 3, she instead snagged a 3-foot bull shark. “I really thought it was a catfish when it first hit my line,” said Breanna Duff. “My husband Norman started yelling that it was a shark and I said, ‘No, it’s not.’ I was really shocked when I realized that he was right. It was a shark.”
LIBERTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur educator wins Raising Cane’s teacher sweepstakes

A Port Arthur teacher got a big surprise recently from a local eatery. Tyrrell Elementary School third grade teacher Melissa Stansbury was selected a winner in Raising Cane’s Teacher Appreciation Sweepstakes. She won a $500 Visa gift card and a gift basket valued at $50 that featured Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers merchandise and coupons.
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — Motiva presents check to Education Foundation

Motiva Enterprises on Wednesday presented a $60,000 check to the Port Arthur Education Foundation. The funds will help increase the number of scholarships Motiva distributes in the area, said Joe Tant, executive director of the foundation. Recently Motiva awarded $225,000 in scholarships to 42 high school graduates in Southeast Texas,...
107 JAMZ

SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival This Weekend In Lake Charles

Looking for something to do this weekend in Lake Charles? Get ready for the Southwest Louisiana Hot Air Balloon Festival is taking place this weekend In Lake Charles. The festival starts on Friday, June 10th, and runs through Saturday, June 11th in South Lake Charles. The festival will take place this year at The Stables at Le Bocage located at 4550 South Park Road in Lake Charles, La.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

MARY MEAUX — Local schools rank high for air toxins

A special report on the 50 U.S. schools with the most toxic air shows two Groves schools ranking third and fourth worst. The report, published by 24/7 Wall St., used data from the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Political Economy Research project. The scores are based on the concentration of air toxins in a specific area within 31 miles of industrial facilities.
GROVES, TX
MySanAntonio

I-10 lanes will be closed overnight this week in Orange

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Interstate 10 lanes will be closed overnight through Thursday night in Orange. The Texas Department of Transportation said the inside lane of I-10 Westbound will be closed from Farm Road 3247 to Adams Bayou from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m for work in the median.
ORANGE, TX
Nationwide Report

5-year-old Rilee McGraw killed after a traffic collision at RV Park in Bridge City (Bridge City, TX)

5-year-old Rilee McGraw killed after a traffic collision at RV Park in Bridge City (Bridge City, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 5-year-old Rilee McGraw, of Deville, La., as the girl who lost her life following a traffic collision on Sunday at RV Park in Bridge City. As per the initial information, the fatal crash took place in the 800 block of LaPointe Street just before 5 p.m. [...]
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

Councilmember sees value in growing with small-town charm

BRIDGE CITY — Over the next few years, Bridge City will likely see a bit of a population spike as nearby plants go into construction. While being able to optimize the benefits from the potential growth is every councilmember’s goal, Mike Reed, who is serving his third term after winning this past election, knows the charm of Bridge City comes from its small size.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

UPDATE: Highway 73 eastbound in Port Arthur is back open

UPDTAE: At 9:35 a.m. Thursday, the City of Port Arthur said the 2000 block of West Highway 73 eastbound between Jade Avenue and West Port Arthur Road is now back open for routine traffic. — original story — The City of Port Arthur announced Thursday morning that team members are...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

