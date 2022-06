There is at least some steam in the locomotive that might possibly see Colin Kaepernick finally get another shot in the NFL. On May 25, the former quarterback participated in a workout for the Las Vegas Raiders and newly-installed head coach Josh McDaniels, as well as new general manager Dave Ziegler, and it appeared to have went well -- based on multiple reports. As the calendar nears mid-June, there is still no deal inked, but franchise quarterback Derek Carr (who signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension in April) wouldn't mind seeing one materialize this summer.

