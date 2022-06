News of Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan‘s breakup after more than a year of dating shocked fans, and apparently, their friends were just as surprised. “Lori and Michael’s friends were stunned when they found out they had broken up. They felt like they were the perfect couple and they can’t believe they’ve decided to go their separate ways,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s really sad because everybody thought they were so adorable together and seemed so in love.”

