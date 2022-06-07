Trees, Parks and Environment Committee Meeting - CANCELED

This meeting is open to the public is welcome to attend. This committee's role is to review and make recommendations to the Council regarding all matters involving planning, zoning, and development of areas within one mile of the Town. Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the Town at least 72 hours before the meeting by contacting the Town office at 301-927-4262.

UNIVERSITY PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO