ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49ers QB Trey Lance one of Peter King's most influential people of 2022 NFL season

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283vRe_0g2hldYj00

Trey Lance is the most important 49er in the 2022 season. The second-year signal caller’s importance this year extends beyond the Bay Area. NBC Sports’ Peter King made him No. 17 on his list of the 22 most influential people in the 2022 NFL season.

The combination of Lance’s skill set in Kyle Shanahan’s offense offers fascinating potential that could have a ripple effect for years in the NFL. Shanahan has put together very good offenses as an offensive coordinator and as a head coach, but he’s never had a quarterback as physically gifted as Lance. If the marriage works, San Francisco could be a dangerous Super Bowl contender for a long time.

That potential with an already good 49ers defense are why Lance lands on King’s list in his first year as a starting quarterback, but the long-time NFL writer cautioned against setting expectations too high out of the gate:

I just want the football world to keep this in mind about Trey Lance: He’s 22. He threw 318 passes in his college career, at a level below the top level of college football, at North Dakota State. And he played sparingly as a rookie in San Francisco. He needs time to develop, to make mistakes, to make dumb throws, to not have judgment passed on him after a three-interception game in Week 3.

A reminder: As a rookie with the Colts in 1998, Peyton Manning threw 3, 3, 2 and 3 interceptions in his first four games. After four games, he’d thrown three touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. The world survived. Remember that, Niner fans.

San Francisco would be thrilled if Lance winds up putting together the career Manning had, but he doesn’t necessarily need to be that bad out of the gate.

Manning was drafted by an abominable Colts club that went 3-13 the year before he arrived and 3-13 during his rookie year. The onus was on him to turn the Colts around.

Lance is falling into a much better situation. He’s stepping into a starting QB job on a team that went to the NFC championship game last season. While that puts some added pressure on him to win, the team doesn’t need him to be the offensive focal point. It’s hard to envision a scenario where Lance leads the NFL in pass attempts and interceptions.

To be sure, there will be ups and downs for the first-time starter. No quarterback steps into that job and finds perfection right away. There will very likely be some multi-interception games, some head-scratching throws and overall bad outings. But if all of that culminates in the desired synergy between Shanahan and Lance, he’ll find himself one of the two or three most influential people in each NFL season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Made His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is one of many active players that feels Colin Kaepernick deserves another NFL chance. The two were a part of some epic NFC West battles in the early-to-mid 2010s. And just a couple years ago, Russ went on-record that Kaepernick still had the skills to play at the highest level.
NFL
Boston

Cam Newton says he put himself in bad situations with Patriots, Panthers

"It was just brain overload." Former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton blames himself for his struggles the last two seasons. In a recent appearance on ESPN’s The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, Newton told the hosts that he put himself in bad situations both with the Patriots and when he returned to the Panthers.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Uses 1 Word To Describe Deshaun Watson

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd kicked off this Wednesday's edition of The Herd by addressing the latest news involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. He reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Video Of Aaron Rodgers Driving To Work Is Going Viral

Earlier this week, reports suggested that Aaron Rodgers finally showed up at Green Bay Packers OTAs. While it was reported that he was there, no photos or videos of the star quarterback were published to social media. Well, on Tuesday morning, fans finally got a glimpse of the quarterback. The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Shocking Trade Proposal Between Packers and Seahawks Sends LT David Bakhtiari to Seattle

David Bakhtiari has been a fan favorite in Green Bay since he was drafted in 2013. There’s been very few offensive lineman in the NFL that have captured the hearts of NFL fans the way that #69 has. Even taking that into account, it is impossible to ignore what has been going on recently with his injury. That said the Packers coaching staff has said he participating with the rehab group is all precautionary. If that’s true, the Packers could still flip him for an offensive weapon for Aaron Rodgers. That weapon could be all-pro wide receiver DK Metcalf.
GREEN BAY, WI
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Peyton Manning
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Odell Crashed Sean McVay's Wedding: NFL World Reacts

The past few months have been extremely kind to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. Just a few months ago, he won his first Super Bowl in his second appearance. A few months later, over the weekend, he and longtime partner Veronika Khomyn, tied the knot. In a recent...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Rumors

Aaron Rodgers' dating history over the past few years has been well-known. Over the past several years, he has spent time with Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley. The latest rumor floating around is that Rodgers is dating someone named Blu of Earth. According to multiple reports, Blu of...
NFL
The Spun

John Elway Reportedly Turned Down Big Opportunity: Fans React

The Denver Broncos are for sale, which brought a very interesting storyline into the headlines this week. According to a report from sports financial analyst Darren Rovell, former Broncos quarterback John Elway had a chance to buy part of the team in the mid-1980's. Rovell said Elway had a chance to buy 20-percent of the team for $36 million.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Nbc Sports
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay's Wedding Cake Is Going Viral

It's been a year of celebration for Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. This past weekend, the 36-year-old franchise leader got married to his now-wife Veronika Khomyn. In addition to celebrating his new life partnership, he also celebrated his team's Super Bowl victory with a custom cake design. McVay's...
Popculture

Five-Time Super Bowl Champion Coach Announces Retirement From NFL

A legendary NFL coach is calling it a career. On Monday, Romeo Crennel officially announced his retirement after 50 years of coaching football. The 74-year-old spent the last eight seasons on the Houston Texans staff as a defensive coordinator, assistant head coach, interim head coach and senior advisor for football performance.
NFL
The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Announces He's Retiring

A Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has announced his retirement from the NFL. On Wednesday, Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter announced his retirement from the league. Dieter, mostly a practice squad wide receiver, is calling it a career at 29. "I’ve decided to retire from football! Thank you for everything...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Veteran Will Likely Be Released

San Francisco linebacker Dee Ford has been dismissed from 49ers minicamp, per multiple sources. Head coach Kyle Shanahan says the Niners "do not expect him to be on our team" once he returns from an upcoming physical. The expected release of Ford will save the Niners $1.1 million in cap...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Packers Quarterback's Hairstyle Going Viral Tuesday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert hasn't solidified his status as the No. 3 option on the depth chart just yet. He did, however, earn some style points this week. Recently, fans have been comparing Benkert to Tom Hiddleston's "Loki" from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Tuesday, he responded to those comparisons.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Practice Photo

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks like he's ready to get back in the pads. The 50-year-old NFL head coach showed up to minicamp on Tuesday wearing a Guardian Cap. "Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin joins in with his team to wear a Guardian Cap during the first day of minicamp Tuesday at UPMC Sports Complex," said Matt Freed.
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Announces NFL Retirement At 30

Just last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers watched as star defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt abruptly retired. Now, a few days later, the football world learned another former Steelers player is retiring. Veteran offensive lineman B.J. Finney told a reporter that he's walking away from the game. "Former K-State offensive lineman B.J....
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy