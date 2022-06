GODFREY - Two lonely building set to come down shortly. At the Godfrey Finance Committee meeting Tuesday night, trustees discussed a motion to approve two site readiness grants to Eastland Properties, LLC of St. Louis to demolish two buildings at 5601 Godfrey Road and 5605 Godfrey Road. The grants would be wort $10,000 for each building. In Oct. 2021, Eastland Properties asked the Godfrey village board if it could purchase Halloran Auto Sales, 5601 Godfrey Road. the company wants to purchase the Halloran site to access a parcel behind the building that is connected to the McDonald's property in order to build a new business.

