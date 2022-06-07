ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Dubuque Schools discuss ways to make schools safer

KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a day out from the 2022 Iowa Primaries, parties are discussing how they're working to reach voters across the...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 2

Related
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Review Commission consider scrapping 'election runoff'

Our Town Postville bakery Mi Dulce Elena makes sweet treats for people’s most important moments. In Postville, the bakery Mi Dulce Elena is making creations for some of people’s most important moments. Funeral held for victim of deadly shooting outside Ames church. Updated: 2 hours ago. It's been...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids considers ‘Ranked Choice’ voting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The last two mayoral elections in Cedar Rapids ended in a runoff, but that could be history if a commission makes changes. On Wednesday the Cedar Rapids Review Commission discussed what’s called a ‘Ranked Choice Voting’ proposal. That’s where voters rank candidates in order of preference. In this system if candidates don’t reach the 50 percent plus one threshold, election officials could use a voter’s second choice to determine a winner.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Davenport city council shortens July 4th fireworks hours

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport city council has voted to amend a city ordinance to shorten the time frame fireworks can be used on July 3rd and 4th by four hours. After sixth ward Alderman Ben Jobgen heard complaints from constituents about the noise, he set out to make some changes. Tonight the council suspended rules for a third consideration and voted 7-3 to amend the ordinance window from 2 to 11 p.m. to 5 to 10 p.m.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Dubuque, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
Iowa City, IA
Education
City
Iowa City, IA
KCRG.com

World Pork Expo underway in Iowa

Our Town Postville bakery Mi Dulce Elena makes sweet treats for people’s most important moments. In Postville, the bakery Mi Dulce Elena is making creations for some of people’s most important moments. Funeral held for victim of deadly shooting outside Ames church. Updated: 3 hours ago. It's been...
POSTVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Previewing the 2022 Iowa Primaries

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the team will share information with the government on any potential threats or risks when it comes to the state's elections. Iowa City does have a community police review board. We're told they only get involved with situations if they receive a complaint from the public.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County citizens voice support for ordinance to ban conversion therapy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many Linn County residents spoke in favor of a ban on conversion therapy at Wednesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting. The board held a second reading on an ordinance that would ban conversion therapy in unincorporated areas of Linn County. According to the agenda item, conversion therapy includes any efforts to change sexual orientation or gender identity with minors.
LINN COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pate
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa seeing ‘somewhat of a surge’ in COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - COVID-19 cases are trending back up in Iowa, according to a health leader in Dubuque. The graph below shows statewide positive COVID-19 tests and is taken from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The bump at the far right representing recent weeks is smaller than the high points of Winter 2020 and January 2022. However, according to Mary Rose Corrigan, Public Health Specialist for the city of Dubuque, “the incline of the curve is getting steeper all the time.” Corrigan added, “The pandemic is definitely not over. In fact, we’ve seen increasing cases since the first part of April here in Dubuque County and generally in Iowa.”
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

‘Strike out the Stigma’ puts focus on suicide and mental health

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mike Farr lost his son to suicide and now works to lessen the stigma around depression. Wednesday afternoon was “Strike out the Stigma.” The event at Prairie High School featured a baseball game between Prairie vs Western Dubuque and a softball game between Prairie and Iowa City West. It also gave local agencies and organizations a place to share information on suicide prevention and awareness.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa Middle School students push for change at 'Wear Orange' rally

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — “Wear Orange” events were held across the country on Saturday, including Dubuque and Iowa City, calling for stricter gun laws, KCRG reports. “I’m about to go to middle school, and I don’t want to because of the things I’m seeing,” Luciana Paucean, 10, of Dubuque, said.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Dubuque Schools#State Paul Pate#Iowa City Police Updated
KCRG.com

Iowa puts together "dream team" to ensure election security

Iowa City does have a community police review board. We're told they only get involved with situations if they receive a complaint from the public. Iowa City Police release body cam video of viral arrest. Updated: 6 hours ago. Newly released video from Iowa City Police shows officers struggling with...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KCRG.com

Center Point-Urbana Community School District announces new principal

URBANA, Iowa (KCRG) - Sarah Tobiason has been named as the next principal of the Primary Elementary School pending approval at the next School Board meeting. According to the school district, Tobiason has served as the elementary principal of grades 3-4 and Director of Special Education for the Decorah Community School District. Before that, she was an elementary principal of pre-kindergarten through 6th grade, Director of Special Education, and Director of Preschools & Daycare at the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont School District.
URBANA, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa veterinarian explains feline hyperthyroidism

Linn County citizens voice support for ordinance to ban conversion therapy. Police say the video could have captured the suspect discarding evidence. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died in a crash east of Coggon Wednesday morning.
LINN COUNTY, IA
3 News Now

County auditors: Hundreds of Iowa voters missed new deadline for absentee voting

Election officials in some of Iowa’s largest counties are reporting that hundreds of voters missed the deadline to request absentee ballots ahead of the June 7 primary. In four of Iowa’s largest counties — Polk, Linn, Scott and Black Hawk — a total of 461 voters’ requests for absentee ballots were denied that would have arrived on time before last year’s new law, county auditors said.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy