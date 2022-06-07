Agenda — Beardstown City Council, June 7

If Mayor Langfelder has his way, you would live either in the city of Springfield or in a township. Not both. He says the townships within city limits cost taxpayers unnecessarily for services which, for the most part, the city already provides or can quickly start providing. Langfelder wants aldermen to put such a question – whether to dissolve townships which lie within corporate limits – on the ballot this November. The first reading of the resolution is Tuesday, with a final vote possible as early as June 21.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO