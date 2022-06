Off the top, some relatively big news — Florida State’s fundraising arm, Seminole Boosters, Inc., has hired a new CEO and president: Stephen Ponder. Ponder led the ultra-successful Forward Together Campaign at Ole Miss that surpassed its $150 million goal by $20 million while serving as Senior Executive Associate Athletics Director from 2012-16 and Deputy Athletics Director in 2016-17. He also was responsible for oversight and project management on a $100 million football facilities improvement project, a $95 million basketball facility project as well as a baseball and a varsity sport facility.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO