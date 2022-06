Winning the Rookie of the Year award is possibly the greatest achievement in the world for a first-year player on the big stage. After all, it is the eternal goal of every college (or high school in years past) player who comes into the league wanting to make a name for themselves. It is also the most difficult task to accomplish because making a noticeable impact as a rookie is rare because veterans will be out to shut down a young player’s production immediately.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO