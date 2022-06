New Zealand intends to tax the burps of sheep and cattle in an attempt to drive down greenhouse gas emissions.Under the scheme, farmers will have to pay a charge based on the total volume of emissions by their livestock. If the proposal is adopted, the country would become the first in the world to take this step.Farmers will be incentivised to lower their emissions through feed additives, while they will be encouraged to offset pollution with tree planting.New Zealand has roughly 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep, but only 5 million people.In a country where cattle outnumber humans by...

AGRICULTURE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO