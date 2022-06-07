iOS 16: Every Major New Feature Apple Revealed at WWDC
By Patrick Holland
CNET
2 days ago
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. iOS 16, Apple's next major iPhone operating system, made a big splash at WWDC 2022, Apple's annual developer conference. With iOS 16 you'll be able to edit messages you already sent in the Messages...
This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to the home, Apple designs its products that represent three key aspects. They begin by being simple to use. They are convinced that technology in your home should serve you rather than the other way around. They also make their products so that they can function together better. So that your iPhone, Apple TV, iPod, and other Apple devices may work together to provide a consistent experience. They designed everything to be private and secure. In my opinion, It is really important to all of us. In the iOS 15 iPhone software update for 2021, they added a number of excellent features. Yes! Apple Home keys come to your Apple Wallet.
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple is expected to announce new software for its iPhones, iPads and Mac computers at its annual WWDC developers event starting Monday. Why it matters. The new software offers a chance for Apple...
Apple is prepping some major software upgrades for the iPad, and if Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is to be believed, one of the biggest revelations from the upcoming WWDC event will be about iPadOS 16. Citing people familiar with the latest developments at Apple, Gurman claims that iPadOS 16 will bring a "redesigned multitasking experience" that will let users easily switch between tasks and apps.
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy.
We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
TikTok users who spend too much time mindlessly scrolling through the app's short-form videos now have another way to limit their screen time. TikTok said in a blog post Thursday it's releasing a new tool that will enable you to schedule reminders to take a break from the app after a certain amount of time. TikTok currently has a tool that can prompt you to enter a passcode if you've spent 40, 60, 90 or 120 minutes on the app. The new screen-time tool includes an option to set reminders for whatever amount of time you choose such as 10 or 20 minutes. TikTok also said it will also remind users between the ages of 13 and 17 about the screen-time tool if they use the app for more than 100 minutes in a single day.
It’s time for Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, with the keynote kicking off on June 6th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. Unlike the last two years when the event was fully virtual, Nilay Patel and David Pierce will be on-site for a viewing party, and perhaps more. WWDC...
Since Apple unveiled the iPhone in 2007, its tech updates have mostly elicited a reaction along the lines of, “I guess my Memoji needs more outfit choices.”. The company’s annual developer conference, WWDC, kicks off today—and it could mark the final chapter of the smartphone era. Because waiting in the wings is an AR/VR headset that’s expected to ship next year, and when it does it could herald a paradigm shift in computing we haven’t seen since Apple released that world-changing device 15 years ago.
Eventually, there will be a time when the iPhone no longer rings up the huge sales that Apple and its stockholders have become accustomed to. What will Apple's next big thing be? For years there has been speculation that some sort of Augmented Reality glasses would replace Apple's iconic smartphone to become the tech giant's biggest seller. About five years ago, analyst Gene Munster even went so far as to say that Apple's AR glasses will eventually be bigger than the iPhone.
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple has announced a new free financing feature in Apple Wallet that lets you pay for purchases over time for free. Why it matters. As inflation continues to impact households, "buy now pay...
The details of what each of us look at online are an incredibly valuable resource. This tracked data helps the likes of Google and Facebook earn billions and billions of dollars a year in advertising revenue, as they use the information to target adverts at us. For example, if you...
Click here to read the full article. AT&T has quietly dropped HBO Max as a bundled perk for new customers on its highest-tier unlimited wireless plan.
The telco’s move comes two months after AT&T spun off WarnerMedia and sold it to Discovery, to form Warner Bros. Discovery. Previously, HBO Max had been available for no extra charge with the AT&T Unlimited Elite wireless plan — and, prior to the launch of HBO Max, the carrier had offered HBO for free on its priciest mobile plans going back to 2017.
“HBO Max is a great service, but we constantly experiment with the features...
Apple held its first launch event of 2022 in March, and the brand added an array of new products from an updated iPhone SE to an ultra-powerful Mac Studio and even an upgraded iPad Air to Apple's lineup. With the new crop of Apple products, discounts are already showing up on other Apple models with rare sales on the iPhone 13 Pro, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and more. Now is the perfect time to shop the best Apple deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022.
The third beta of Android 13 has launched, Google announced Wednesday. Beta 3's arrival means the official release of Android 13 is drawing closer. Another beta is planned for July. After that, the final release will likely happen this fall alongside the release of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones.
Wireless audio for the home has been with us for some time. However, speakers that use Wi-Fi streaming as an alternative to Bluetooth have grown over the last few years. One of Wi-Fi's biggest selling features is the ability to control music in a multiroom environment, with the added bonus that almost all Wi-Fi speakers also offer voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple's Siri. This allows you to request a song and it plays back on the same, great-sounding speaker. For more on this, don't miss CNET's guide to the best smart speakers.
Superfast 5G speeds are something found on almost all of today's flagship phones, including the iPhone 13 series and Samsung's Galaxy S22. But it's not just the most expensive phones that give you access to such lofty data speeds. Various more budget-friendly options from Samsung and Motorola offer 5G connectivity while even Apple's cheapest iPhone SE is 5G-enabled too.
No virtual reality, spook, specter or haunt will ever be safe again. Ghostbusters VR Academy will allow gamers to bust ghosts and pilot a flying version of the team's classic vehicle, Ecto, Sony said on Wednesday, the anniversary of the 1984 release of the original Ghostbusters,. "For the first time...
If you're looking to upgrade to the current-gen iPhone 13, or even the powerful iPhone 13 Pro, from the iPhone 12 (or the iPhone 11, or even the iPhone SE), you don't need to put your old iPhone in the drawer. Instead, use it to subsidize your new purchase. There are ways to trade in an old iPhone to earn hundreds towards your new phone. But there are a lot of different options.
Spotify said Wednesday it wants to expand aggressively into audiobooks, broadening beyond music and podcasts into another form of audio, and it plans to introduce a store where you'd pay Spotify for individual titles. "We believe that audiobooks in their many different forms will be a massive opportunity," CEO Daniel...
We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16 in action and now we get to find out more details about the new watchOS 9 beta 1 software. Apple unveiled their watchOS 9 software at their Worldwide Developer Conference Keynote yesterday, it was announced along with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and more.
Comments / 0