Texas rallies past Oklahoma State, advances to WCWS finals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings fueled Oklahoma’s record-setting offensive burst to help the Sooners move a victory away from successfully defending their Women’s College World Series title. Alo and Jennings each hit two home runs and top-seeded Oklahoma rolled past unseeded Texas 16-1 in Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series. Oklahoma set a World Series record with six home runs and matched records for runs and victory margin. Alo and Jennings each have five home runs in the World Series, surpassing the single-series record of four set by several players, including Alo last year. Alo increased her career Division I homer record to 122, and Jennings drove in six runs to set a record for RBIs in a series with 15.

NORMAN, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO