Jury denies Watson, Jagoe Homes had contract for company to build Watson a new house

Jagoe Homes’ offer to build a new home for the surviving members of a 2014 Muhlenberg County fire was not a “contract,” a Daviess County jury determined Monday.

The civil case ruling means Jagoe Homes does not owe former Muhlenberg County resident Chad Watson damages for the company’s decision to rescind its offer to Watson in 2015.

The jury ruled there was not a binding contract, and that Watson had not suffered a loss by relying on Jagoe Homes’ offer.

The Jan. 30, 2014, fire in Depoy, near Greenville, killed Chad Watson’s wife, LaRae Watson, 35, and their children, Madison Watson, 15; Kaitlyn Watson, 14; Morgan Watson, 13; Emily Watson, 9; Samuel Watson, 8; Raegan Watson, 6; and 4-year-old twins Mark Watson and Nathaniel Watson.

Investigators believe the fire was started by an heater in the room where the entire family was sleeping. The fire was ruled accidental.

Chad Watson and one daughter, Kylie Watson, managed to escape the home. They were treated for burns at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville and released about two weeks after the fire.

The civil suit was filed in 2015, with Chad Watson alleging Jagoe Homes had breached its contact with him to build the family a free home.

A Feb. 4, 2014, Messenger-Inquirer story said Jagoe Homes partner Scott Jagoe said the materials would be donated by contractors, with Jagoe Homes providing additional funds as needed, and the home’s design would be “totally dependent on what Chad and Kylie want to do.”

The case was dismissed in circuit court, but the state Court of Appeals ruled the case could go forward on whether or not Watson and Jagoe Homes had a “contract.”

Most of the trial was held last week, with closing arguments heard Monday morning.

Tim Harvey, a Tennessee attorney representing Watson, argued Watson was trying to fulfill one of the conditions of the agreement, to find a suitable location for the home to be built, when the company rescinded its offer.

The family had been driven out of Muhlenberg County by gossip, centering around the fact that Watson had remarried about three months after the fire.

Harvey described Jagoe Homes offer as “wonderful” and said the meeting between Jagoe officials and Watson on Feb. 25, 2014, where the plan was discussed amounted to a “contract.”

Watson was supposed to find a site for the home.

“My client has no expertise in locating a lot,” Harvey said, and that “my client didn’t have a pair of shoes when he got out of the hospital.”

Harvey said Watson agreed to go to a groundbreaking for the home, providing publicity for the company. News media accounts also talked about the offer, Harvey said.

The Court of Appeals, in its decision to reverse the lower court’s decision to dismiss the suit, cited both Chad Watson’s testimony and media articles from several outlets.

The appeals judges ruled a person could reasonably conclude “the Watsons agreed to help Jagoe capitalize upon and generate goodwill through the publicity they were receiving in exchange for Jagoe’s promise to build them a home.”

The exchange — the home for helping publicize Jagoe Homes’ actions — meets the requirement of being a contract, the appeals judges wrote.

“Did (Jagoe Homes) get something out of it? Their marketing director said that kind of thing has a name-brand value,” Harvey said.

The contract had no time limit, and Jagoe officials never tried to impose a time frame for Watson to find a lot, Harvey argued.

Watson suffered a loss by turning down other offers for material support to build a home, because he relied on Jagoe’s offer, Harvey said.

“Chad Watson reasonably and detrimentally relied on Jagoe Homes’ promise,” Harvey said.

Travis Holtrey, attorney for Jagoe Homes, argued the conditions needed to make up a contract were not met.

Holtrey said no evidence was presented at trial that the publicity offer to Watson was of any value to the company.

Regarding whether or not Watson had suffered by relying on a “promise” from Jagoe Homes, Holtrey said jurors would have to believe there was an “injustice” done to Watson that can only be resolved by forcing Jagoe Homes to abide by its original offer.

“He (Watson) could have avoided the injustice by staying in Muhlenberg County” where a site had already been selected, Holtrey said.

Holtrey said Watson could have avoided the situation by buying a site with funds he’d received from donations after the fire.

Holtrey added that Watson spent the donations on other things, such as trips, four-wheelers, and an engagement ring, and gave thousands of dollars away to friends.

Watson had to find a suitable lot for the home, but didn’t, Holtrey said.

When Jagoe officials rescinded the offer in March, 2015, Watson was still considering sites in Henderson and Daviess counties.

“It wasn’t a lot. It was a bunch of lots,” Holtrey said.

Before March, Jagoe officials hadn’t heard from Watson in months, Holtrey said.

It wasn’t unreasonable for Jagoe officials to rescind the offer “after the negative publicity, after the disappearing act” and other issues, Holtrey said.

Watson was seeking $267,500 in damages, but “you have the evidence to put a zero there,” Holtrey told jurors.

The jury deliberated for about two hours before ruling there was no binding contract between the two parties and that Watson had not suffered a loss by relying on the offer.

The ruling can be appealed. Harvey declined to comment after the jury decision.

A written statement provided by Holtrey after the jury ruling said Jagoe Homes, “quickly offered to help manage the process of building a new home for the Watsons” after the fire, but “unfortunately, due to circumstances which developed later in 2014, Jagoe Homes decided we could no longer go through with the project. ...Our company does not enjoy that we had to be involved in seven years of litigation to seek justice and defend our position; however, Jagoe Homes believed in our motive to initially donate our services to the Watson family, and we believed it important to defend ourselves against the claims of Mr. Watson.”

