Thursday in Nicky Hayden Day

It’s been more than five years since Nicky Hayden, a motorcycle racing superstar, died in Italy of injuries suffered when he was stuck by car while riding his bicycle.

He was 35.

But Owensboro hasn’t forgotten the “Kentucky Kid,” as Hayden was known.

The second annual Nicky Hayden Day is Thursday — 6-9 — in honor of his racing number, 69.

Ben Skiadas, owner of Lure Seafood and Grill, said, “Last year, we partnered with Four Roses Distillery and raised $43,000 for the Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation. This year, we’re again partnering with them for bottles of barrel-strength OBSO.”

Four Roses website says, “OBSO is made by pairing our high-rye ‘B’ mashbill with our fruit-forward “O” yeast strain. This combination gives OBSO its signature deep, rich fruit notes that balance perfectly with the bright rye spice. The rye provides robust structure, but the defining character of this recipe is the fruit that the O creates.”

Skiadas said only 169 bottles will be available.

For $400, a person gets a bottle of whiskey, a figure of Hayden, a Glencairn whiskey glass and a specialty sticker with Hayden’s logo.

The bottle also commemorates Hayden’s father, Earl Hayden, who died in December.

Skiadas said, “We plan to continue this over the next 10 years, at least. And we want to grow it into a much larger event.”

He said more events should be added each year on June 9.

More from this section

There’s a memorial motorcycle ride from the Nicky Hayden statue in front of the Owensboro Convention Center to his gravesite, starting at 6:09 p.m. Thursday.

Bikers will gather at the statue at 5:30 p.m.

Skiadas said he’ll be selling the special bottles of whiskey at Lure, Dustin Taylor on the Rocks will be performing, J’s Good Grub and Lure Smoke Shack will be selling food and there will be an auction of Hayden memorabilia.

Hayden’s family will be participating, he said.

“At least one other celebration is planned this year,” Skiadas said, “in Vancouver, British Columbia. We’re looking to spread it to other cities in the future.”

He said, “We don’t realize in Owensboro how much of a rock star he was and how many fans he has all over the world. We expect to continue to see growth each year.”

Hayden was the 2006 MotoGP world champion.

Skiadas said Hayden will be recognized at Friday After 5 this week.

And he said raffle tickets for Hayden memorabilia will be sold at Friday After 5 and at PorchFest on Saturday.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com