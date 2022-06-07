ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Daviess County to receive $850K water line upgrade

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago
The state has awarded the East Daviess County Water Association more than $800,000 to begin installing new water lines, with the goal of improving fire protection.

The grant, from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, will be used to install 6-inch water lines in the area of Short Station and Jack Hinton roads.

Casey Emmick, general manager for the water association, said the full plan is to install 3 miles of lines along Jack Hinton Road and 3 miles along Short Station Road.

The money comes from $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars, which state lawmakers allocated to create the Cleaner Water Program. The county received $3.7 million from the program for a number of water projects.

Emmick said the $850,000 the association received won’t cover the full cost of the project.

“From my understanding, there will be a second (allocation) of funding coming down from COVID relief,” Emmick said.

The 6-inch lines will be able to support fire hydrants.

“There aren’t a great deal of hydrants on Jack Hinton Road,” Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith said. “I do know this is an area we are looking to upgrade.”

The project “does put the capacity there” for hydrants, Smith said.

The money came through Daviess Fiscal Court, and the grant was finalized last week, Emmick said. The funds are anticipated to be enough to cover about half of the planned project.

“We are a hoping to get all of Short Station Road done to the intersection of Short Station and Jack Hinton Road, and to the intersection of Jack Hinton and McPherson Road,” Emmick said.

Any additional money left after the lines are installed will be used to install some hydrants, Emmick said.

But Emmick said materials for the project are increasing.

“We don’t know how far the money is going to go,” Emmick said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

