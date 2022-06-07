Armed robbery at Troutdale pizzeria caught on camera

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to LoLo’s Pizza in Troutdale Monday afternoon after a man with a gun threatened workers and got away with cash.

The entire incident was caught on camera.

The restaurant’s owner, Leslie Henson, said that a guy casually strolled through the door hiding a gun around 2:15 p.m., a moment when LoLo’s had no customers.

When a server approached the man asking if he would like to be seated, the man pulled out the gun and flashed it at the employee while allegedly demanding cash.

The server dropped to her knees quickly and told Henson what was going on.

Henson kept the man calm while opening the register, handing the man less than $300.

“He walked out fairly calmly, stopped at the crosswalk, looked both ways and walked across the street,” Henson said.

She doesn’t know why the man targeted LoLo’s but is thankful no one was physically hurt. Henson said that the server, who had the gun flashed in her face, left work for the day and is still recovering.

“I checked with her just a while ago she’s still not doing great,” Henson said. “It bothers me that my team member is left feeling all shook up and anxious and might not sleep tonight you know … She’s sick to her stomach and doesn’t deserve to be made afraid to come to work and do her job. That’s the piece of it that really is maddening.”

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect.

