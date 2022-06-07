ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony ex-CEO Idei, who led brand’s global growth, dies at 84

By YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Nobuyuki Idei, who led Japan’s Sony from 1998 through 2005, steering its growth in the digital and entertainment businesses, has died, the company said Tuesday. He was 84. Idei died of liver failure on June 2 in Tokyo, Sony Group Corp. said in a...

