Sony ex-CEO Idei, who led brand’s global growth, dies at 84

Balance your work life and creative pursuits with the TCL STYLUS 5G smartphone. Featuring a built-in stylus, it’s practical to use on the 6.81″ FHD+ display. In fact, this device allows you to excel in custom GIFs, take tailored screenshots, and produce artistic ideas. Furthermore, you can quickly jot down ideas without lighting up the screen, doodle on a screenshot, or sketch up a new idea. There’s even the option to magnify a specific area on the screen or personalize gifs. Moreover, the TCL STYLUS 5G features NXTVISION technology for real-time image and video enhancements to improve sharpness, clarity, and brightness. Best of all, there’s also SDR-to-HDR upscaling to improve contrast when streaming shows or playing games. Finally, this smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset with an octa-core CPU and 4 GB of RAM for a latency-free experience.
