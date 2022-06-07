Summer meal program kicks off this week through Boys & Girls Club, Limestone schools

No matter how high food prices climb this summer, one thing is for certain: Children and teenagers won't go hungry in Morgan and Limestone counties.

The Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama distributed the first meals from the Summer Food Service Program on Monday at three of its locations in Morgan County, and the Athens location served 80 people in the first four hours it was opened.

“Every year, we usually serve over 120 people,” said Jarrett Collier, teen director at the Athens Boys & Girls Club. “Any kids that comes in hungry, we’ll serve them.”

The Summer Food Service Program is available in districts with low-income schools.

Sponsors of the SFSP, like the Boys & Girls Club, enter into agreements with state agencies to run the program at various sites in their communities where they distribute ready-to-eat foods. The sponsors get reimbursed by the program and can manage several sites.

The Boys & Girls Club locations on Third Street Southwest and 16th Avenue Southeast in Decatur and also in Athens, Priceville and Ardmore will serve a free lunch and snack Monday through Friday to anyone under 19. Some locations will serve breakfast in addition to lunch.

“Decatur Youth Services has set up over at Austin Junior High School and we sponsor them too,” said Robert Long, part-time monitor of the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama. “They’re just doing breakfast.”

The non-profit Boys & Girls Club will not be delivering food items like it did last summer. Long said children will have to eat their meals on site and are allowed to take one non-perishable food item home with them.

Collier and Long said more youth showed up to receive meals last year because of the poverty exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Long said the summer meal program is needed because many people remain in poverty.

“Just from what I see on CNN and NBC and from reading newspaper articles, yeah there’s more poverty. It’s not shrinking and it’s continuing to get worse,” Long said. “There’s a lot more people now who are food-challenged than they used to be."

Collier has been working at the Boys & Girls Club for 14 years and said this is the eighth year for them to participate in the federal meal program.

“This is a great service,” Collier said. “There’s some kids that don’t have the luxury of receiving three meals at home. This helps fill that void and it’s a blessing to be able to help somebody out.”

Collier said rising inflation and gas prices could push some children to seek out free meals this year, but he doesn’t think it will get to the point that it did in 2021 or 2020.

Limestone County Schools spokeswoman Ashley Graves said her district is also participating in SFSP this year and meals will be distributed at Blue Springs Elementary, Cedar Hill Elementary, Elkmont Elementary and Sugar Creek Elementary. Breakfast and lunch will be distributed at those locations from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Devin Williamson, Decatur City Schools' child nutrition program director, said her system is feeding only students involved in the Summer Learning Academy. Hartselle City Schools also is providing meals to students in its summer program.

To find locations participating in the SFSP, log on to fns.usda.gov/meals4kids.