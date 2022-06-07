ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Docs & Donuts: The Perfect Weapon (2020)

Cover picture for the articleAt a time when hackers--and the governments that conspire with them--have the ability to shut off power grids, open dams, and cripple major corporations with ease,...

catster.com

Aloha Snapple!

We love a good against-all-odds story, and that’s what this is thanks to foster mom Kris Kaiser and her unfailing belief in an 11-month-old tuxedo kitten. Snapple has a brain and spine disease, so he doesn’t have the use of his front legs. His veterinarians recommended euthanizing him, but Kris felt that wasn’t an option, as Snapple is a ball of energy with a zest for life. His mobility is extremely limited, so he requires a lot of help to have an enjoyable life. Kris gives him that help by taking him on mini adventures — going on walks and visiting places where he gets pets from strangers. Kris had a special cart made for him, and he was off and running as soon as he got it. Snapple’s journey touched many cat lovers’ hearts, so much so that Kris was a 2021 Arm & Hammer Unsung Hero Award Winner for AdvoCAT of the Year! And, the best news of all is that Snapple got adopted and has moved to Hawaii!
