Sony ex-CEO Idei, who led brand’s global growth, dies at 84

Sony TVs are rarely discounted because they’re always in high demand because they come from such a great brand. That’s why we’re excited to see the truly excellent 55-inch Sony A80J OLED 4K TV on sale at Best Buy. Normally priced at $1,700, it’s down to just $1,200 right now at Best Buy, sweeping in as one of the best TV deals around. As we said, Sony TV deals aren’t usually this fantastic because — simply put — Sony doesn’t have to worry about price cuts or steering away from expensive prices to sell its TVs. That means you really don’t want to miss out on this rare bargain. It’s a fantastic way of enhancing your viewing experience.

ELECTRONICS ・ 22 DAYS AGO