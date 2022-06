Some bikes, when you’re done riding them, leave you with a laundry list of opinions—the power’s like this, the handling’s like that, etc. As close as modern bikes get to perfection, there’s still no perfect motorcycle and every good thing is balanced by something unfavorable, annoying, or downright bad. For every power this, there’s a maintenance that. For every handling that, there’s a price this. Those bikes aren’t any less memorable as a result, though. Most times, it makes them even more unforgettable.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO